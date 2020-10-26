Detached Victorian-style home with far-reaching views over Chilterns countryside

YEW TREE HOUSE in Ibstone was completed earlier this year.

Set in a plot of about half an acre, the six-bedroom property has far reaching views over the Chilterns countryside.

It has been designed with the façade of a classical Victorian Rectory.

Yew Tree House features a spacious and bright hallway with line of sight to the west-facing rear gardens while a cut-string staircase rises to the first floor.

To the left is the living room with a French oak parquet floor and wood burning stove. To the right is the study with a fireplace.

The rear half of the ground floor is open-plan with three distinct living spaces. There is a hand-painted kitchen with an oak island and marble worktops.

The room is west-facing and benefits from two sets of French patio doors, making it bright and airy. At night, mood lighting changes the feel of the room to enhance the dining area and family snug.

The first floor has the principal bedroom suite which occupies the whole rear section of the house. It is between a dressing room and bathroom, which has a roll top bath and separate walk-in shower.

There are two more bedroom suites on the first floor and stairs lead to the second floor where there are two more bedrooms, a home cinema and another bathroom.

Outside, the back garden is laid to lawn and has recently been stocked with trees, shrubs and flowers, including a terraced herb garden and wildflower area. There is also a large double garage.

• Yew Tree House in on the market with Knight Frank, of Thames Side, Henley, with a guide price of £2,275,000. For more information and to book a viewing, call (01491) 844900.