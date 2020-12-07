Renovated cottage in heart of picturesque National Trust protected village

A COTTAGE in the heart of Hambleden village has come on the market.

The Grade-II listed two-bedroom property has been completely renovated in recent years.

The ground floor comprises a sitting room, kitchen and dining room and all three areas have flagstone flooring with under floor heating.

The sitting room has a fireplace with log burner while the kitchen has been well designed with wall and base units to make the most of the space and has a neutral finish.

The dining room features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and has doors which open on to a patio.

Stairs to the first floor are in the sitting room and they lead to a landing with two stylish bedrooms and a shower room with underfloor heating.

The main bedroom window overlooks the front of the cottage and also features built in wardrobes.

The shower room features exposed timbers while the second bedroom has a window that overlooks the patio garden at the rear of the cottage.

The garden is south facing and is designed to be low maintenance. It is mainly paved to provide room for al fresco dining.

There is also a gate to provide access to the cottage from the rear and a summer house at the end of the garden.

Ryan Allbon, property agent with Savills, said: “It is an extremely well presented cottage perfectly positioned for all the village amenities.”

A spokesman for the Henley firm said: “It is in the heart of this historic and picturesque village conservation area.

“Hambleden village, which formed the heart of the original Hambleden Estate owned by the WH Smith family, has a wonderful church, village shop and post office, the Hambleden Sports and Social Club incorporating the Hambleden Tennis Club, a cricket pitch with new pavilion and the Stag & Huntsman pub and hotel.

“Hambleden village itself is protected by a National Trust covenant. Lying at the southern end of the Hambleden valley, there is access to fantastic walking with the River Thames, Thames Path and Hambleden Mill marina about one mile away.”

• 79 Hambleden is on the market with Savills, of Bell Street, Henley, with a guide price of £795,000. For more information and to book a viewing, call (01491) 843000.