Listed town centre cottage that was built in 15th century has period features

CHARLES I COTTAGE in Henley, is believed to have been built in the 15th century.

The grade-II listed property in New Street sits alongside other attractive period properties and is a stone’s throw away from the Kenton Theatre and town centre shops.

The sitting room has an Inglenook fireplace and timber beams feature throughout.

Stairs lead up to the landing where doors open to the kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

Outside, there is a shared patio area which has space for tables and chairs and places for bedding plants.

• Charles 1 Cottage is being sold through Savills estate agents, of Bell Street, Henley, with a guide price of £300,000. For more information and to book a viewing, call (01491) 843000.