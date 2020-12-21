Grade-II listed cottage marries original features with modern refurbishments

A GRADE-II listed 17th century

cottage in Bell Lane, Henley, has come on the market.

The three-bedroom property is white-rendered and has many original features alongside modern refurbishments.

The wooden front door leads into an entrance hall with flagstone flooring. The cloakroom has a wash hand basin and toilet.

The utility room features a gas-fired boiler and has a tiled floor, sink, built-in shelving, stained glass windows and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The dining room has wooden floors, fitted bookshelves and traditional latched doors to the kitchen, sitting room and main staircase.

The cottage kitchen has a dual aspect with a window to the front and a window over the sink. It also features a flagstone floor, range, fridge-freezer, gas hob and electric oven, an integrated dishwasher, a granite work surface and tiled splash-backs. The layout has a peninsula, with space for a breakfast table beneath the window.

The sitting room is a bright, cosy room with French doors to the walled garden and the sunroom. It has a stone hearth with a gas fire, wooden floors and recessed spotlights. The adjoining sunroom has a glass roof with fitted blinds, flagstone floor and French doors opening to the rear garden.

Stairs lead to the first floor landing. Bedroom one has dual aspect shuttered windows. The en-suite bathroom has a bath with mosaic-style tiled surround, hand basin and toilet. The dressing room has space for hanging clothes.

The second bedroom has a shuttered window to the front and built-in wardrobes. There is a shared shower room with bedroom three, which is a large single bedroom with a shuttered window to the side.

Outside, there is an attractive enclosed brick-and-flint walled garden, which is brick paved and features some artificial lawn and mature ornamental beds.

There is also a patio seating area, with climbers and specimen trees, including a silver birch and a Himalayan cherry. There is a gate to the front of the property. The single garage has an electric up-and-over door and a rear door to the garden. Access to the property is via Bell Lane. Up to two cars can be parked in front of the property and its garage.

• 1 Bell Lane is priced at £1,250,000 and is available through Philip Booth estate agents, of Station Road, Henley. To request a viewing, call (01491) 876544.