Monday, 11 January 2021

Open-plan living a stone’s throw away from Henley town centre

A TWO-BEDROOM townhouse in the heart of Henley has come on the market.

West Hill Court is based in King’s Road and is situated about 100 yards from Market Place.

It has an open-plan living space with bi-fold doors on to a courtyard patio. It comes with gated allocated parking and use of a communal garden.

The front door opens into a lobby area which leads to an open-plan kitchen/sitting room fitted with a gas fire. It has an engineered oak wood floor with heating underneath.

The bespoke kitchen is fitted with granite work surfaces while both double bedrooms upstairs have built-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms.

• The property is being sold through Savills estate agents, of Bell Street, Henley, with a guide price of £625,000. For more information and to book a viewing, call (01491) 843000.

Property

