Inside or out, Victorian home is ace for families
WHEN it comes to raising a family, there’s one road in Henley where they are all doing it. Alex ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
11/01/2021
UK mortgage approvals have risen to the highest level in 13 years, driven by the Government’s stamp duty holiday and buyers reassessing their living situation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Figures from the Bank of England showed the number of mortgages approved by banks and building societies for home purchases had leapt to 105,000 in November.
This is the highest figure since August 2007, the month immediately before queues formed outside branches of Northern Rock at the start of the financial crisis.
The number of new mortgage approvals, which provide an early indicator for borrowing levels in future months, have increased more than
tenfold, after hitting a low point of 9,400 in May.
Figures from the bank also showed households repaid £1.5billion of credit card debt, personal loans and car finance in November in a reflection of weaker consumer spending during the second national lockdown and some households in which people work from home being able to save money.
Inside or out, Victorian home is ace for families
WHEN it comes to raising a family, there’s one road in Henley where they are all doing it. Alex ... [more]
UK mortgage approvals have risen to the highest level in 13 years, driven by the Government’s stamp ... [more]
Open-plan living a stone’s throw away from Henley town centre
A TWO-BEDROOM townhouse in the heart of Henley has come on the market. West Hill Court is based in ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley-on-Thames
Established in 1879, the Higgs Group is a successful company that is determined to grow its core activities and expand ...
Classified Advertisements