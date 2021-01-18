Heritage brickwork and natural slate roof shows close attention to detail

Ideal place to work, rest and play
Monday, 18 January 2021
TWO semi-detached properties in a development on the
outskirts of Shiplake have come on the market.
Kemble Mews is situated off the A4155 and the three- and four-bedroom properties are built to a high specification with attention to detail.
They are built from Heritage blend brickwork with natural slate roof dark grey aluminium frame windows and bi-fold doors.
Both homes feature an open-plan living space with a family kitchen/breakfast room and separate sitting room on the ground floor. They also come with a downstairs toilet and a garage.
In both properties, the master bedroom is on the top floor and comes with a dressing room and an en-suite.
The other bedrooms and bathrooms are on the first floor.
In the three-bedroom property, bedroom two has an en-suite and there is a separate family bathroom.
In the four-bedroom property, bedroom two has an en-suite and the remaining two bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.
The properties in Kemble Mews have a guide price of £925,000 (three-bedroom) and £950,000 (four-bedroom) and are being sold through Knight Frank estate agents of Thames Side, Henley. For more information and to book a viewing, call (01491) 738030.
