Bright and spacious rooms and south-facing back garden with patio area

WHITE LADIES is a spacious family home in Stoke Row.

The four-bedroom property features an open-plan kitchen/dining room and a conservatory.

It has a large and bright entrance hall. To the left is the sitting room which has an open fireplace and a large window that provides natural light and views over the front garden.

Double doors lead into a spacious conservatory which has under-floor heating. This provides views over the south-facing back garden and there is access to the patio.

Another set of glazed double doors links the sitting room to the kitchen/dining room, which is at the rear of the house. The kitchen can also be accessed from the entrance hall.

The utility room lies adjacent to the kitchen and provides additional storage space and access to the rear garden.

The integral garage is accessed via the hallway and a separate toilet completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor has a spacious, light landing. The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes and views to the front of the house and there is scope to reconfigure this bedroom to create an en-suite.

The guest bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room and there are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Double five-bar gates open on to a large driveway, providing off-street parking for several cars and access to the single integral garage. The back garden is south-facing and flanked by mature hedging and fencing.

The flowerbeds are well stocked with a variety of established shrubs and plants and there is a large terrace, a shed and greenhouse.

• White Ladies in Stoke Row is on the market with Knight Frank, of Thames Side, Henley, with a guide price of £895,000. For more information and to book a viewing, call (01491) 844903.