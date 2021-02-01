Monday, 01 February 2021

Towns are among the UK’s most expensive

OXFORD and Slough are among the least affordable areas in the country for local first-time buyers, a comparison of average earnings and average house prices has revealed.

Both are in the top 20 most expensive locations, with Oxford having a house price to earnings ratio of 10.3 and Slough 10.0.

But the list of the least affordable areas continues to be dominated by Greater London, with Islington and Brent both recording a ratio of 11.9, followed by Hackney on 11.8.

Burnley in Lancashire is the UK’s most affordable town with a ratio of 3.1, while East and North Ayrshire in Scotland each have a rating of 3.2.

Also making the “most affordable” list were Ards in Northern Ireland (3.8), Middlesbrough (3.9) and Doncaster (also 3.9).

