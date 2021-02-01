New town centre flats development ready to welcome its first residents

THE “practical completion” of Gardiner Place has been announced, meaning the development situated between Market Place and the King’s Road car park is now ready to welcome its first residents.

Offering two- and three-bedroom apartments alongside a retail and leisure space, Gardiner Place will offer residents and locals a thriving place to eat, shop and socialise.

Guy Wilson, of developers Catalyst Capital, said: “We are delighted to announce practical completion at Gardiner Place.

“A number of flats have now been reserved and we are handling ongoing interest from people looking to relocate out of major cities and into market towns for the many lifestyle benefits.” Nicola Horner, of Savills Oxford, said: “We are delighted to be marketing the flats at Gardiner Place, which have been expertly designed to complement a modern lifestyle, attractive to both professionals and downsizers.

“Contemporary finishes and stylish fittings have been combined with a natural palette to create a peaceful and versatile space.

“The residents will benefit from gated and allocated parking and secure entry as well as, for the majority, that all-important private outside space in the form of balconies or large terraces.”

• Reservations are now being taken, with prices starting at £565,000. The show home is available to view by appointment. Call Savills Oxford on 01865 269010.