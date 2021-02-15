Five-bedroom family home is perfect for ‘barbecues galore’

A HOUSE with five double bedrooms and a heated outdoor pool will be the perfect place to have people round once lockdown restrictions are lifted, say its owners.

Beech House in White Lane, Middle Assendon, is on the market with Penny & Sinclair at a guide price of £1,395,000.

Built in the mid-Sixties, the modernised and recently extended property has four bathrooms — two of which are en suite — together with a 29ft open-plan kitchen-dining and family room, a sitting room, TV room, study and utility room.

Henley native Tessa Thomson and her family moved in six years ago but are now looking to relocate to the West Country.

“It’s a fantastic place for entertaining,” says Tessa, who Tessa, who works at Invesco in Henley. “Pre-covid we had plenty of family gatherings and friends here. Barbecues galore. And with the swimming pool it’s great for the kids when we’ve got family visiting.”

With grounds totalling 0.67 acres, she was able to have a live band playing in the garden at her 50th birthday party.

Guests were entertained by the Ding Dong Daddios, who have previously performed at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

Tessa says: “The band were brilliant. The lead singer, Louis Swindley, is a friend of mine. He used to work for me at Invesco.”

Like many of her colleagues, Tessa has been working from home for most of the past year,

“We’re very fortunate to live where we are,” she says. “We’ve got plenty of space, so I have an office in the house. I’ve got my own space, so I don’t disturb anybody.”

At the front of the house is a ground-floor annexe that offers a large bedroom complete with an en suite shower room.

The neighbouring utility room doubles as a kitchenette, meaning that part of the house could double as a granny flat.

“It’s not a separate building,” says Tessa. “It was formerly the garage, which we converted into an annexe.”

For Tessa, whose daughter is a university student but currently living at home, the communal spaces are one of Beech House’s biggest selling points.

“We’ve got a lovely big open plan kitchen-dining area with bifold doors that open up on to the patio and towards the pool,” she says.

“The space, the location — it’s very quiet in Middle Assendon and you don’t get all the traffic noise or anything like that. You can hear all the birds singing.”

Outside by the pool are two paved sun terraces on different levels, while the gardens are south-facing with a Mediterranean feel. There is a large area of lawn, a number of mower stores and sheds and a timber workshop.

Since moving in, the family have made some structural alterations to the property.

“We built an extension,” says Tessa. “That was finished a couple of years ago. The downstairs space was moved out about four metres.

“We put the bifolds in and it created more bedroom space upstairs. We’ve completely retiled the roof. It had concrete tiles previously but we’ve put lovely slate tiles on the roof.

“We’ve levelled out the garden, because it was more sloping before, and we’ve landscaped the lawn area.

“We have done a lot of work to it. And with the building regulations there’s a significant amount of insulation in the house as well.”

With an above-average energy performance certificate rating of C, Beech House’s green credentials include electric charging points for cars at the front of the property.

Henley is just two-and-a-half miles away and closer to home there are a number of food and drink venues to choose from.

“The Rainbow is the pub in Middle Assendon,” says Tessa. “I would call it a proper traditional English pub.

“When we first moved here that’s kind of how I got to know people in the village. It has got a great community spirit, though obviously it’s sad that nobody can go at the moment.

“And then you’ve got Luscombes at the Golden Ball in Lower Assendon, which I guess is more of a foodie-type pub. And you’ve got the Five Horseshoes up at Maidensgrove as well.”

In response to the continuing lockdown restrictions, Penny & Sinclair are offering 3D virtual viewings of the house..

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Penny & Sinclair on (01491) 739000.