‘Our virtual video viewings are covid-safe alternative’

PENNY & Sinclair’s new head of country homes says she has been blown away by the technological possibilities that have come on stream during lockdown.

Foremost among these are virtual viewings, which Vanessa Townsend says are now being offered for all properties marketed by the Hart Street estate agent.

She said: “We’re doing virtual viewing because of covid obviously and also because it’s saving a huge amount of time for the clients.”

While socially distanced viewings of a property are still possible, many prospective buyers are opting to take the 3D video tour first.

“I send people an invitation on email and at the appointed time they click on it and we meet virtually,” says Vanessa.

“We then literally walk them around the inside and the outside and it saves them having to get their boots muddy. They can see everything and then they can decide if they then want to come and look around it properly.”

Homeowners are also able to take the tour. Tessa Thomson. of Beech House in Middle Assendon, was impressed by the quick work of the tour-makers, Wokingham property marketing firm NicheCom.

She said: “They came around with a special camera and we all went out while they were here doing it. But it took probably less than an hour, so very efficient.

“The tour itself is really good. I was really pleasantly surprised because you never know how these things are going to turn out.

“I think it’s a really good way to get a feel for what a house is like, especially during covid.”