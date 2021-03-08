Prices slip back from 2020 peak

THE average UK house price has slipped back slightly from its December high, according to the Halifax index.

On a month by month basis, prices in January were 0.3 per cent lower.

But looked at quarterly, prices from November to January were 1.6 per cent higher than in the preceding three months.

The UK’s average house price is now £251,968 — an increase of 5.4 per cent on January last year.

Halifax managing director Russell Galley said: “The average UK house price slipped by 0.3 per cent in January — the biggest monthly fall since April last year.

“While this pushed the typical property value to its lowest level since October, at just under £252,000 prices are around £13,000 higher than a year ago.

“There are some early signs that the upturn in the housing market could be running out of steam, with the annual rate of house price inflation cooling to its lowest level since August.

“Industry figures for agreed sales remain well above pre-pandemic levels but new instructions to sell have decreased noticeably, and total stock held by estate agents has risen to its highest level since before the EU referendum in 2016.

“The stamp duty holiday has undoubtedly helped to fuel growing demand amongst households for larger properties.

“However, given the current time to completion across the market, transactions in the early part of 2021 probably don’t include many borrowers who expect to benefit from the stamp duty reprieve.

“How far and how deep any slowdown proves to be is a challenge to predict given the prevailing uncertainty created by the pandemic.

“With swathes of the economy still shuttered, and joblessness continuing to edge higher, on the surface this points to slower market activity and downward price pressures in the near-term.

“That said, we saw the power of homeowners to drive the market in the second half of last year as many people looked to find new properties with greater space, spurred on by more time spent at home.

“Such structural demand changes, coupled with any further Government policy interventions, could yet sustain underlying market activity for some time to come.”

Mortgage approvals fell in December for the first time in seven months, with activity down 1.8 per cent on November, according to the Bank of England.