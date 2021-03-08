Grade II listed brick and flint cottage comes with south-facing back garden

Former estate gatehouse has been brought bang up to date
Monday, 08 March 2021
08/03/2021
A THREE-bedroom cottage has come on the market in Henley for the first time in more than half a century.
Number 5 Hop Gardens is Grade II listed with a brick and flint exterior.
The entrance hall leads to two well-proportioned reception rooms that are currently used as a sitting room and a dining room.
Elsewhere on the ground floor are a galley kitchen and a bathroom.
The three bedrooms are all on the first floor, with the large principal bedroom overlooking the rear garden.
To the front of the property is a private walled entrance with a small patio giving access to the back door and a separate outbuilding. A garden path leads to the south-facing back garden.
With no onward chain, the property has a guide price of £750,000. To book a viewing, call Savills Henley on (01491) 843001.
