Former estate gatehouse has been brought bang up to date

A FAMILY who modernised a Victorian lodge that formerly served as one of the gatehouses for the Bozedown Estate in Whitchurch Hill are moving on in search of their next project.

Business consultant James Shrager and his wife moved from London nearly five years ago and immediately set about transforming The Old Lodge, which dates from 1871.

Mr Shrager said: “We’ve subsequently had our first child. She’s three now, so it’s very much our family home.

“We were originally looking around the Maidenhead area but I knew about Crossrail and I said to my wife ‘I wonder what happens if you look west of Reading rather than east of Reading?’

“We found this place and it’s a fantastically straightforward commute into London from here now that they’ve got the new electric trains.

“There’s quite a few in the morning that go from Pangbourne. They take 47 or 50 minutes direct without needing to change.”

With five bedrooms, four bathrooms and six reception rooms, The Old Lodge is on the market with Warmingham at a guide price of £1,495,000.

An electrically gated driveway leads to a circular courtyard with parking for a number of vehicles.

A covered entrance porch leads into a reception hall, off which is the kitchen-breakfast room with French doors opening out on to the garden.

Also on the ground floor are the dining room, which has its own set of French doors, a sitting room with an open fireplace, a snug with a fireplace and log burner, a large triple-aspect family room with a door to the garden, a study, a utility/boot room, and a cloakroom.

Upstairs from the family room and utility room is a bedroom with an en suite shower room, while the staircase leading up from the main entrance hall opens on to a landing off which there are four further bedrooms, two of which have en suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

The main house extends to 3,164 sq ft (294 sq m) and there is a detached double garage, one half of which has been converted into a gym, that accounts for a further 333 sq ft (31 sq m).

Mr Shrager said: “It was a double garage when we moved in and, I mean, unless you have classic cars or you have a garage that’s attached to your house I don’t think a lot of people these days tend to park their cars in the garage.

“We weren’t really using it apart from storing my lawn mower and things like that, so we decided to put some studwork up inside to basically divide it in two.

“You could put it back to a double garage very easily if you wanted to, but we find it more useful to have a gym on one side and the sort of storage area on the other.

“The benefit now is that there’s a separate fuse box and power, so you’ve got some potential. There’s an aerial socket and an internet cable, so you could change it to whatever you want, really.”

Looking across at the main house, Mr Shrager said he and his wife had already commissioned the work they wanted done before the family moved out of London.

“We extensively renovated this property,” he said. “Pretty much everything you can see is new. So new floors, new ceilings, many of the windows are new. We’ve completely rewired.

“We didn’t do any structural work but we did a full modernisation in terms of cosmetics and plumbing and electrics and things.

“At one point, I think, a few weeks in once we’d stripped everything out, we were standing in the drawing room and you could see up in to the floor above, it was that extensive.

“So we really stripped it right back and all the walls and ceilings and floors came out.”

As Mr Shrager tells it, the bulk of the works took five months to complete, during which time the couple lived in an adjoining part of the house.

“We’re fortunate that the property has a part of it that has the potential to be an annexe,” he said.

“It could be self-contained, if you wanted it to be — you could block off the entrance to the kitchen and you could put a little kitchen into the sitting room and make sort of an open-plan kitchen-living room. And then above it you’ve got a separate staircase with an en suite bedroom.

“So we were actually quite fortunate that the contents of our two-bedroom flat fitted in that annexe. We lived in the annexey bit while the main house was being renovated.

“We left the kitchen till the last possible moment — it was done while we were on holiday to minimise the disruption.

“Then about a year later we then refurbished the annexe part to complete the house.”

While the creation of an entirely separate annexe remains a live option for the new owners, Mr Shrager said it would also be possible to do the reverse and make all five bedrooms on the first floor accessible from the same staircase.

“Bedroom number five has its own staircase,” he said. “And it’s possible to take a small part of the main bedroom, bedroom one, to create a little corridor so that you could then access that bedroom.

“That way you’d have to build above the dining area of the kitchen a little bit. Just raise the roof. But there’s potential if you ever wanted to join it up.”

During their time at the property, the Shragers have also overseen a re-landscaping of the garden that included the installation of a new paved stone-laid terrace off the back off the house that is accessible from the kitchen-breakfast room and dining room, providing an ideal dining or entertaining space.

“It’s really nice,” said Mr Shrager. “We’ve got the double doors that open out on the patio. We’d have them open, have a barbecue going out on the patio with kids running in and out.

“I’ve seen a lot of properties that don’t always have the kitchen accessible out on to the garden. So we’re quite lucky to have those double doors that go out straight on to the patio and straight out on to the lawn.”

With the property having been extended at various times over the past 70 years, the couple are fans of the resulting versatility and flexibility.

Mr Shrager said: “Some people like these modern houses that have the kitchen, living room, dining room, all this sort of one room. We quite like the fact this house has got separate entertaining spaces.

“We spend a lot of time in the kitchen-dining area, then we spend a lot of time in the family room with my daughter. And when people come over with kids.

“But in the evening my wife and I like to sit at the other end of the house in the sitting room with the wood burner on. That’s sort of our little snug TV room.

“Then we’ve got the main drawing room, which has the big open fire which at Christmas and other times of the year — when people come over for New Year’s Eve and things like that — you have the fire going and sit in the sort of more formal entertaining spaces.

“So it’s got lots of different spaces for lots of different uses, which is nice.”

