Family home was designed by Broadcasting House architect

A FAMILY home in Mill Lane that was designed by George Val Myer, the architect who created Broadcasting House, has come on to the market in Henley.

Built in 1905, Riverslea was one of four detached houses in a similar style that were intended to be used primarily as weekend and holiday homes away from London.

Situated on generous plots of land, each has since been extended and updated for the modern era.

The last to be renovated was Riverslea, which Kristie and Mark Shemilt bought at auction in 2009.

At the time the couple, who run Henley blazer manufacturers Collier & Robinson, had three young children and were starting to outgrow their former home in Greys Road.

“We went to look round and I just fell in love with it straight away,” says Kristie. “There was just such a lovely feeling about the place.

“The weeping willow in the garden with a wrought iron bench and the stream at the front with a little bridge over it and so close to the river. Just idyllic, really.”

For Kristie, the property’s “location, location, location” was a key part of its appeal.

“I’m very much a town person and my husband’s very much a country person and being on the edge of Henley it was just perfect,” she says. “You’re in town but just enough out of it and it’s so, so quiet — there’s no noise of traffic or anything. And in the summer the garden just bursts into life. You’ve got a lot of clay there, so the roses are stunning.

“Kingfishers and herons come into the garden and we have ducklings every year. We usually see a few sets of ducklings and then you see them become teenagers. The kids have ducklings every year that they look after as well, so it’s lovely.”

As one of the four George Val Myer houses, Riverslea enjoys shared launch slip access to the nearby River Thames — something the Shemilt children, a boy and twin girls aged 14, 12 and 12, like to make the most of.

“Last summer they just spent all the time swimming in the river on paddleboards and canoes,” says Kristie.

“They were always in the river. They’ve got rubber rings and all the teenagers want to come round and hang out in our garden and go and play down by the river.

“The kids have got a playground on their doorstep, you know? My house is an open house to the kids and their friends. They grab the paddleboards and run down to the river or take the canoe down, or we’ve got a boat that we put in and out of the river.”

With five double bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms, Riverslea has plenty of space for all the family.

At the heart of the house is a large open-plan kitchen-breakfast room with bifold doors opening on to an elevated garden terrace.

“We’ve had a lot of barbecues out there,” says Kristie. “Lots of children’s parties and kids around and bouncy castles in the garden. The garden is south-facing, so it’s stunning. The terrace is an absolute sun trap and it’s just so lovely.”

A utility room leads off the kitchen with an external door and along with a front-facing study there is a separate family room.

A good-sized entrance hallway serves all the main downstairs reception rooms, with a galleried landing above.

“It’s got a lovely vaulted hallway when you walk in,” says Kristie. “So it’s a full aspect — you can see up into the dormers. I saw that on one of the houses we nearly bought before we saw Riverslea and I loved it, so I used that here.

“It’s a sort of gallery landing with the bedrooms running off it, looking down on to the big open hallway. Everybody always says how lovely and bright it is.”

Each of the five bedrooms on the first floor has fitted storage, while the master bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite bathroom.

The family bathroom has dual washbasins, a bathtub, and a separate shower unit.

A pull-down ladder gives access to the loft space.

At the front of the property is a gated gravel driveway with parking for five or six vehicles, and in the rear right hand corner of the back garden there is a garage that is currently used for bicycle and motorbike storage, while underneath the house is further storage space for garden furniture and boating equipment.

“The kids keep their bicycles under there,” says Kristie. “We keep the canoes, stand-up paddleboards underneath there, the lawn mowers — and actually they play hide and seek down there. It’s the whole width of the house, so it’s huge.”

As Kristie recalls, the work they had done on the property before they moved in served to create what is now a far more modern and practical family home. “We basically doubled the size of it,” she says. “It was a small house on quite a big area of land, so with planning there was lots of room to manoeuvre.

“We gutted it, re-roofed it, the kitchen was moved, staircases were moved, dormers were put in and we made it a lot lighter, a lot more of a big family home.

“I designed the interior. My brother’s an architect and he drew it up for me and put the planning in, but I sort of did it how I wanted it.

“And then we got the different trades in and did it all. We hadn’t actually moved in at that point. We were still in our previous house in Greys Road.” As Kristie explains, there is scope for further alterations to be made should the new owners wish it.

“We’ve actually got lapsed planning permission to do more, because we were going to do some more work to it a while ago,” she says.

“We were looking to create a sixth bedroom with an en suite, to add an en suite to another bedroom, to add another reception room downstairs and then to double the size of the terrace as well and put a little Juliet balcony on the master bedroom that overlooks the back garden.

“So that’s what we were looking at. People quite like to know they can add value if they want to and that not every option has been exhausted.

“Our lapsed planning was sort of mimicking what our neighbours have done with theirs. Adding an extra wing on it, if you like — making it more L-shaped and rectangular. And our neighbours have both done that.”

While the pandemic has meant that the past year has not been entirely typical, Kristie has enjoyed working from home.

“We’ve got an office with a desk that can fit a few people on it. We’ve got a study. I actually love the kitchen — I love the view out of the bifolding doors, so I actually work on the kitchen table because it’s nice and bright.

“These are quite unique houses. All of our neighbours have been there longer than us, most of them for 15 to 20 years, so these houses don’t really come up all that often.”

Riverslea is on the market with the Henley branch of Savills at a guide price of £1,850,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 843001.ge a viewing, call (01491) 843001.