Stamp duty extension is a boon for buyers

HENLEY’S estate agents have welcomed measures to help the housing market announced in Rishi Sunak’s Budget.

These included a three-month extension to the stamp duty holiday for properties under £500,000.

This will run until the end of June — after which there will be a further three-month extension for properties under £250,000 that will apply until the end of September.

The Chancellor also unveiled a mortgage guarantee scheme to help Britons with small deposits get on the housing ladder.

Under the scheme, the Government will offer lenders a guarantee, incentivising them to boost the number of riskier 95 per cent mortgages agreed.

Stephen Christie-Miller, who leads the residential team at Savills in Bell Street, Henley, said: “The stamp duty holiday extension is the news the housing market had hoped for.

“It will allow record levels of under-offer stock to complete without the pressure of the March 31 deadline and bring badly needed stock to the market.

“We know from our client surveys that many buyers in the prime markets made their decision to move before the stamp duty holiday was announced, and we expected the majority of sales to complete whether or not they made the deadline.

“We also know that the stamp duty saving had most benefited sales in the £400,000 to £600,000 bracket, so this extension will likely be most keenly felt in the mainstream market.

“That said, what is good news for the mainstream market is definitely good news for prime, with positive sentiment carrying between the two.

“The Chancellor’s announcement that the nil rate band will be set at £250,000 from July to September reduces the maximum £15,000 saving to £2,500, so will be a greater boost to sentiment than finances.”

Commenting on the new mortgage guarantee scheme, Lawrence Bowles, a director in the Savills research team, said: “We estimate the mortgage guarantee will have a limited direct impact on transaction activity and pricing.

“However, guaranteeing mortgages sends a powerful message to the market about Government’s support for home ownership and for the housing market as a whole. This will help maintain strong consumer confidence and help support house prices. It also recognises the importance of the housing market to the economy as a whole, particularly as it is not limited to first-time buyers but extends support to upsizers, for example young families requiring additional space.”

Jason Applebey, the manager of Davis Tate’s Bell Street branch, said “The extension to the stamp duty holiday, added to the encouragement to lenders to reconsider 95 per cent mortgages, can only encourage more market activity.

“The general optimism of the past few months will then be added to our ability to view homes more freely post-lockdown and these combinations, added to our great location in the Chilterns, should see a very active summer for buyers and sellers alike.”

Philip Booth of Philip Booth Esq in Station Road said: “This extension to the stamp duty holiday was widely anticipated and quite a relief for many of our clients.

“It has allowed flexibility with existing house purchases, and taken some pressure out of the situation for estate agents, solicitors, lenders, surveyors and removal companies who were dealing with incredibly high volumes of business against a hard deadline.

“We were pleased to see that the next deadline is not a case of ‘kicking the can down the road’ as the Chancellor’s further extension into the autumn — while less generous — still supports the homebuyer.”

Tim Peers of Tim Peers Estate Agents in Duke Street said: “Prior to the pandemic and stamp duty holiday, the Brexit years had been challenging due to the lack of confidence and commitment from lenders. So I am not surprised the Government extended the stamp duty holiday in order to again jump-start the market, which had begun to slow this year. It was evident that thousands of transactions were not going to make the end of March deadline. Last year, prior to the first lockdown, buyers had been offered mortgages in principle and during the first lockdown period many of these mortgages were ‘pulled’ whilst in the throes of a transaction and it caused chaos. The word ‘furlough’ put the fear of God into all and will continue to do so.

“My concern about the Government mortgage guarantee on five per cent deposits up to £600,000 is about affordability and criteria. The major banks and lenders will be rubbing their hands in glee. They have nothing to lose.

“But as I witnessed first hand in the late Eighties a change in circumstances would be horrific and unfortunately average prices are that much higher today — circa £260,000 against £55,000 in 1988. The only positive is that the average home almost doubles every 10 years if you’re lucky.”

Tom Bill, the head of UK residential research for Knight Frank, which has a branch in Thames Side, said: “Anyone who has been forecasting property prices and what they’re going to do in 2021 is going to have to look at them again now. The extension to the stamp duty holiday is going to drive more activity and more demand. It’s happening against the backdrop of the vaccination programme that’s rolling out across the country, so it’s a positive thing — it’s a boost to the market.

“In the £500,000 transactions you’ll be paying zero stamp duty up until the end of June, then you’ll end up paying £12,500 from July 1 through to the end of September, and then it will revert back to £15,000 as it was before the holiday.

“If you’re talking about a £250,000 property, you’re effectively paying no stamp duty through to the end of September, so I think in the lower value markets around the country it’s effectively a longer holiday. But I think what you’ll see in higher value markets, including Henley, is that the end of June is going to be the real cliff edge.”

Turning to Mr Sunak’s mortgage guarantee scheme, he said: “It is a boost for the market. I think there’s an affordability problem in the UK property market, the residential market as a whole.

“I don’t think that’s going to go away on the other side of the pandemic — it’s still going to be there. And getting together the deposit is obviously a big part of that. So anything that helps is going to be a good thing. It’s going to help activity and support demand.

“I think the one thing to watch is going to be how lenders price the deals. In other words, are they going to become the most financially beneficial route for people to go down.

“Obviously there is a certain level of risk attached to it. So if the rate on the mortgage is higher than it would be at a lower loan-to-value ratio, it’s important for them to strike the right balance. I think that’s going to affect take-up.

“So it’s a good thing in principle, but it really does come down to the detail. And from next month we should start to see that and how they’re priced and how much they’re being taken up.”