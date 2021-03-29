Savills negotiator wins promotion

SAVILLS Henley has promoted residential negotiator Victoria Knight to the position of associate director.

She first joined Savills in 2002 and has been at the office in Bell Street since 2015, specialising in properties at the higher end of the market.

Victoria, who is part of the prime residential sales team alongside head of office Stephen Christie-Miller and Charles Fraser-Sampson, said: “Henley continues to be one of the most desirable places to live in the UK, attracting buyers from all over the country.

“Last year the market defied all our expectations and we were exceptionally busy. Despite wider concerns around the economy, 2021 has continued in a similar vein and the pace shows no signs of slowing.

“Demand remains very strong for homes with more space both inside and out and we are expecting a very busy spring.”

The residential team at Savills Henley also includes Charlie Chavasse, Ryan Allbon and Adam Sayers, who specialise in the town and village markets.

Stephen Christie-Miller said: “The strength of our business is reflected in the continued progression and development of our staff and I would like to extend my congratulations to Victoria, whose hard work and dedication makes this promotion very well deserved.

“She consistently delivers exceptional results and provides sound advice to the benefit of clients and work colleagues alike. Her professional and experienced approach has greatly contributed to the success of the office.”