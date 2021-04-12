Monday, 12 April 2021

Four-bedroom 19th century house with choice of places to work from home

A FOUR-bedroom house built during the reign of William IV is on the market in Peppard Common.

The Elms in Gallowstree Road dates from 1832 and is set in mature grounds of around half an acre.

Immediately on the left of the central entrance hall is a library that boasts an original feature fireplace and a bay window overlooking the garden.

Ballards estate agents sa: “This would make an ideal office space for those looking to work from home. There is also a detached annexe/home office which has an open plan living area, first floor bedroom and en suite shower room.”

At the rear of the main house is a spacious and brightly lit kitchen-dining and family room with a wood-burning stove, skylight and French doors opening on to the gardens and south-facing patio area.

The Elms has a guide price of £1,650,000. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

