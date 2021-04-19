Ideally situated cottage offers best of town and country life

A THREE-bedroom house that would give two people the option of working from home in separate spaces is on the market in Russell’s Water.

Horseshoe Cottage has been home to Sarah Silver and her husband for the past four years but the couple now want to relocate to the South-West.

“Before we came here we were in Hazlemere in Bucks, having come out from London,” says Sarah.

“The move was to be closer to where I work, which is Lord Williams’s School in Thame. I oversee the provision for students with special educational needs.

“I used to teach in inner London so we’ve gradually moved further and further out.

“We love rural life and we love Russells Water but we’re actually moving to the coast for a lifestyle change. North Cornwall. Sort of below Tintagel and above Newquay.”

Sarah’s husband is a builder by trade but the couple have not made any major alterations to Horseshoe Cottage during their time at the property.

“It’s not listed, but the properties next door are, which are of a similar age,” says Sarah.

“We’ve done some relatively minor work because it is such a historic cottage. We have sort of refurbished it and redecorated. “We’ve landscaped the garden and put up a pergola, but we’ve done nothing hugely structural because the cottage doesn’t really lend itself to that.”

The house, parts of which date back to the 1800s, has been added to over the years, with the most recent extension having been completed in 1995.

“What’s nice is there are internal walls that are flint and brick and there’s a lovely inglenook fireplace, so very tastefully done,” says Sarah.

From the sitting room there are stairs leading up to the first floor, where the three bedrooms are served by a stylish family bathroom.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an attractive vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers and far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside.

Downstairs, a step up from the sitting room, is a dining room with a large fireplace and double-aspect views.

Immediately off the dining room, the kitchen is fitted with a range of painted storage units both above and below a wooden worktop.

There are integrated applicances as well as a range-style cooker, an adjoining cloakroom and a door leading out to the garden.

The sitting room is one of Sarah’s favourite things about life at Horseshoe Cottage. She says: “Well, it would definitely be on a winter’s night, around the inglenook fire. Absolutely gorgeous, stunning.

“And waking up in the mornings looking over the fields, that’s a blessing. I mean, we look over our neighbours’ kind of side garden but then we’ve just got rolling countryside and fields and paddocks, so we’re very blessed.”

Sarah is not a horsey person herself, but has found that country life suits her.

“I was a Londoner who tied strings to the handlebars of my bicycle,” she laughs. “But I absolutely love the surroundings here. You know, just pheasants walking past.

“You come out of our cottage and then literally 20 metres and there’s a footpath. They call it Piggy Lane because it used to have pigs down there.

“And if you go out of our drive at the end and across you’re literally out on to Maidensgrove Common, so you’ve got loads of walks immediately on your doorstep.”

Village life has also been a big part of the appeal of living in Russell’s Water.

“I think the thing we’ve enjoyed the most is being part of the community here,” says Sarah.

“In London you don’t necessarily know the people in your vicinity, except perhaps your immediate neighbours, whereas here I joined the village hall committee, the social committee, and we just became part of that community, which is fantastic.

“So being involved in village life has been a real blessing, but also still being able to get into Henley or High Wycombe — we’re positioned quite conveniently to get the best of both, really.”

The couple’s decision to move on has not been prompted by the past year of life in lockdown.

“To be honest with you, it was probably before that,” says Sarah. “We were just getting to the point where we thought maybe we wanted to have a change. You know, you only live once. It’s not a dress rehearsal.

“Perhaps the pandemic has kind of reinforced the fact that, you know, if you don’t do it now, when will you do it? So yes, maybe a bit, but not hugely.” Working as a builder takes Sarah’s husband out of the house each day, but she has been able to do some of her job from home.

Although she hasn’t chosen to work there herself, Horseshoe Cottage has a summer house that was used as a garden office by the previous owners.

“As you look at our cottage, to the right there is like a side garden with a patio and the pergola,” says Sarah.

“And then basically our front garden is more like our main garden and that’s where the summer house is. I mean, we’ve got sofas in there but before we moved in they did have it as an outside office. It has got lots of plug sockets and it could easily have internet access. So I think it’s multi-purpose, really — whatever you want to use it for.”

Horseshoe Cottage is on the market with Knight Frank Henley at a guide price of £850,000.

The estate agent, which has offices in Thames Side, describes the property as “a beautiful detached family home enjoying a wonderful peaceful setting”.

