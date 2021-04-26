Edwardian-style family home was only built 15 years ago

FROM the outside, Hartslock House looks like any of the other properties in Goring’s Manor Road.

But inside it turns out to be a modern six-bedroom house built 15 years ago in an Edwardian style designed to blend in seamlessly with its surroundings.

Rachel Martin and her husband have lived at the house since it was first built and have three secondary school age children who have grown up there.

“We moved from London thinking we were looking for a period property and maybe we’d have to do some work to it,” says Rachel.

“What we ended up buying was a brand new property and we were so relieved that we didn’t have to do anything to it. You know, it was move in-able, and raising a young family we weren’t having to knock the place around.”

That said, the Martins did opt to upgrade their driveway and forecourt from ordinary gravel to a resin-bonded surface that is easier to maintain.

“It’s porous, so it’s like a kind of gravel,” says Rachel. “You get the benefit of having a tarmac drive but it doesn’t look like a tarmac drive. It’s much more attractive.

“As soon as we put it in, which was years ago, the children started skating on it and using it as a play area. You can just scoot around it and it’s a very practical space.”

The same is true of the Martins’ other major addition to Hartslock House — a wide and deep timber and glazed veranda that covers most of the stone-laid patio terrace on the right hand side of the property, where the garden looks out over open fields.

“We put in this glass structure with wooden pillars to make it a more all-weather space,” says Rachel. “In the evenings you don’t get the moisture falling on you because you’ve got this roof over you. It gives you that extra bit of warmth because it’s covered — it’s a greenhouse effect in a way.”

Opening on to the terrace from the kitchen-dining room and drawing room respectively are two sets of matching French double doors, meaning the house very much lends itself to al fresco dining and inside-out living.

Hartslock House is also distinguished by a pair of two-storey octagonal turrets that on the ground floor occupy the corners of the kitchen-dining room and the drawing room.

Upstairs on the first floor they add even more space to the en suite master bedroom and a second double bedroom that is likewise en suite.

“They’re sort of dressing areas, really,” says Rachel. “My husband has sat in one of them over the last year while he’s been working from home. He decided to make that turret his home office because it’s just such a nice view.”

Architecturally, says Rachel, the matching turrets are part of the local vernacular.

“I’m not an expert on property but I know that if you wander up Manor Road you see similar-looking houses everywhere and the feature of having the turrets on them is very specific to Goring and particularly Manor Road.

“There’s lots of houses that have got these octagonal-shaped structures on the side. So I think the people who built it took a lot of that in mind.

“They wanted a house that fitted the area and also that didn’t look like a modern house — it looked like it had been here for a similar period. We certainly found that people were very surprised when they came here but we’d say ‘No, it’s a modern house.’ Because once we’d been here a couple of years it sat very nicely in the plot.”

With south-facing gardens that wrap around the property, access to Hartslock House is via a pair of electrically operated gates.

On the right hand side of the forecourt sits a detached double garage with dual electric doors, a ground floor cloakroom and a studio annexe upstairs.

The main house has a galleried reception hall which opens on to each of the main reception rooms, including the family room.

There is also a ground floor utility room and a study.

A staircase leads up to a galleried first floor landing, off which are four bedrooms and a family bathroom with a shower and roll top bath.

A further staircase takes you up to the second floor where there are two more bedrooms and a second family bathroom, plus a walk-in loft store room.

All six bedrooms are doubles and there is plenty of eaves storage on the second floor, as well as above one of the garages.

The Martins are now moving to another address in Goring that is slightly closer to the river. But for Rachel, Hartslock House has been the perfect family home.

“It’s just such a fantastic location that you can’t fault it,” she says. “Because of its proximity to the heart of the village and it’s proximity to the train station.

“It’s the fact it is in this really quite special village, Goring, in terms of community, and in this very attractive road — but at the end of the road, so you’ve got the rural aspect.

“You never have to put the dog on a lead when you’re taking her for a walk because it’s the very quiet end of the road leading on to the footpath and the river.

“We hadn’t appreciated when we bought the place just what a great location we’d stumbled on, but it very quickly became clear to us — it’s a gem.

“I didn’t have to get into a car and drive everywhere to get a pint of milk. And the children can safely walk around the village and meet friends and so on.

“All of our children have been to schools which they can get to via the train and they can get themselves off to events and parties, so you don’t have to be a taxi all the time.”

Hartslock House is on the market with Warmingham in High Street, Goring, with a guide price of £1,895,000. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 874144.