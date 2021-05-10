Six-bedroom period family home with offices that could become annexe

Fair Mile cottage where ‘real garden is out front’
A SIX-bedroom house in Northend with an optional annexe is on the market with Knight Frank.
Bodgers occupies a plot of around 5.8 acres and has accommodation arranged over three floors.
Nick Warner, of Knight Frank, said: “The property has been carefully extended, making excellent use of green oak and glass to give a contemporary feeling of light and space in a quiet, rural setting. There are many period features including exposed timbers and open fires in this beautifully presented house.”
Highlights of the ground floor include a triple aspect drawing room with an inglenook fireplace leading to a garden room with doors to the terrace and garden beyond.
There is also a double aspect sitting room with a feature fireplace and wood-burning stove, French windows to the courtyard and access to the hand-built English oak kitchen. The flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area is heather slate with under- floor heating.
Leading from the breakfast room is a utility room area, shower room and stairs to two offices that could be used as a one-bedroom/one reception room annexe.
Bodgers is on the market with a guide price of £2,895,000. To arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844901.
