Detached cottage stands in mature gardens that wrap around whole property

A DETACHED four-bedroom family home in Fawley is on the market with Ballards.

The Cottage in Benhams Lane stands on a mature plot of almost 0.4 of an acre and offers flexible accommodation throughout.

Guy Symons, of Ballards, said: “One of the main features of The Cottage is the wonderful gardens that surround the property, laid mainly to lawn and interspersed with mature shrubs and trees.”

There is also a sun patio and a tandem oak garage with a carport and parking for several vehicles.

The ground floor of the property offers a dual aspect sitting room with feature bay windows.

To the rear is a bright and spacious dining room with French doors opening on to the garden.

The kitchen has built-in applicances and a bay window with garden views.

The guide price is £1,495,000 freehold. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.