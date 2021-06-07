New-build’s contemporary flair

A NEW-BUILD family home that is due to be completed later this year is on the market with Warmingham in Goring.

Chislehurst is situated on the edge of South Moreton, close to the village primary school, and enjoys far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

Set in professionally landscaped gardens and grounds, the property is described as an energy efficient and contemporary yet traditional country home.

Built to a high specification with striking elevations and stylish fixtures and fittings throughout, the house benefits from a well proportioned and spacious open-plan layout.

Extending to 2,939 sq ft in total, the property includes a detached car port and a spacious electrically gated entrance driveway and forecourt. The house comes complete with a 10-year new home warranty.

Offers are invited in excess of £1,100,000.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham on (01491) 874144.