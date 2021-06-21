Henley house prices way above county average

THE average price of a home in Henley is now 55.9 per cent higher than the county average, according to research by Savills estate agents.

The figures have been put together using data from the Land Registry and compare the cost of a home in various towns and cities.

According to the figures, the average cost of a home in Henley is £699,817 — compared with the average of £449,006 for Oxfordshire as a whole.

As the county town and sole city in Oxfordshire, Oxford has an average house price of £562,997 — 25.4 per cent higher than the county average.

Stephen Christie-Miller, who leads the residential team at Savills Henley, said buyers planning for the “new normal” were driving increased interest.

He said: “As life begins to return to normal, and bars, shops and restaurants continue to re-open, the accessibility and convenience of being close to these amenities will once again be at the forefront of people’s minds when searching for their next home.

“Attractive towns that are well connected, have an array of good family housing stock and a choice of high-performing schools appeal to a broad profile of affluent buyers.

“Henley — with an abundance of countryside also on the doorstep — is no exception. It remains an incredibly popular place to live.

“Families understandably see the appeal of urban living, while an increasing number of empty nesters looking to downsize are also searching for access to good restaurants, shops and leisure facilities.

“Looking forward, the value on offer in village and rural areas will continue to support prices across these markets, but just as importantly, the value gap between London and prime regional towns and cities will also drive additional demand, particularly from those looking for more space.”