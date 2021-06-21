Town centre’s on the doorstep for listed Civil War-era cottage

A DETACHED three-bedroom cottage that dates back to the time of the English Civil War is on the market in Henley.

Number 1 Bell Lane is just around the corner from Rupert House School, which is named after Prince Rupert of the Rhine, who did battle in the town at the head of the King’s cavalry and later co-founded the Royal Society.

The Grade II listed cottage is also handy for Phyllis Court Club, where the late owners Joan Thwaites and her husband Tim were members for many years.

The couple’s children, Nicola, Angus and Andy, are now selling the property, where Joan lived for 14 years.

Andy says: “We were brought up in Frieth. We were in the village at first and then we moved to a farmhouse.

“We weren’t farmers but my dad got a deal, so the land went to the farmer and he got a farmhouse.

“We lived up there for years, but when my dad got cancer my parents bought the house in Henley.

“My siblings and I had all left home, so they were rattling around in there anyway. The house had six bedrooms.

“There’s no way my mum would have stayed there after my dad had died, so Bell Lane was an obvious move.”

A white-rendered cottage with many original features from the early 1600s alongside modern refurbishments, 1 Bell Lane is tucked away down a private road but has Henley town centre on the doorstep.

Andy said: “My mum didn’t need the space, yet Bell Lane’s got two spare bedrooms. It was great because my siblings and I could visit with our kids.

“Also, having lived up in the quietness of a farmhouse, Bell Lane is actually very quiet because it’s not a through road.

“It’s very near to the coffee shops and the cinema, so my mum used to go to the cinema quite a lot. She’d go and see the opera screenings they did there and all that kind of thing.

“Once she’d moved in she actually said, ‘Oh, there’s lot of things I’ve realised I’d missed living out in the country.’

“Because when you live in the country, from getting a pizza to getting a taxi, all those things are not quite so straightforward.

“For her it was actually a kind of life she hadn’t lived since she’d lived in London years before in terms of access to things just down the bottom of the road rather than keep having to get in the car and go to Marlow or Henley.”

Andy says Joan also appreciated the neighbourliness of Bell Lane.

“It’s a nice little community, which is probably true of most bits of Henley, but she had good neighbours there.

“My mum was quite sociable and my parents had friends in Henley already, so it was a logical move for her.

“She used to play bridge and because there’s a reasonable amount of space in the cottage she’d have friends round and do quite a lot of socialising.

“During the summer she’d have friends come and they’d go to the festival or the regatta.

“She had quite a lot of people come to stay because she was a very sociable lady. She kind of had a separate social life after my dad, which is good. She’d go to Phyllis Court to play bridge but she also had bridge parties in the cottage.

“She had a wide circle of friends, including people like her sister who would come and stay because the cottage is big enough to have people stay and socialise. It’s quite usable like that.”

Number 1 Bell Lane benefits from parking for up to two cars and a walled rear garden.

There is a large single garage on the side of the property that has an electric up-and-over door and a rear door opening on to the garden.

The enclosed brick and flint walled garden is brick paved with some artificial lawn, mature ornamental beds and a generous patio seating area with climbing plants and trees including a silver birch and a Himalayan cherry tree. There is also gated access to the front of the property. On the ground floor are an entrance hall, a WC, utility room, kitchen-breakfast room, dining room and sitting room with French doors to both the walled garden and the sun room.

The latter, which also opens on to the garden, was added early on by Joan and was the only major alteration she made to the property.

Andy says: “It was like a wasted space, in a sense, between the garage and the house, so she put a conservatory on there — but a proper conservatory, you know? It was actually another room.

“That now joins on to the sitting room and I think especially in the summer they used to play bridge in there if it was a nice summery day.”

Upstairs are the three bedrooms. The principal bedroom, which is dual aspect with shuttered windows, has both an en suite bathroom and a dressing room.

The second bedroom, also a double, has built-in wardrobes and shares an en suite shower room with the third bedroom, a large single.

Andy says: “I’ve got kids and when we stayed there they’d stay in the smaller bedroom, which is reasonably sized. They really quite liked it in there.

“And then my wife and I would stay in the bigger bedroom. The second bedroom is actually quite big and it was en suite so we didn’t disturb my mum.”

Number 1 Bell Lane is on the market with Philip Booth Esq in Station Road, Henley, with a guide price of £1,200,000 freehold. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 876544.