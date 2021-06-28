Henley second most pricey market town

HENLEY remains the second most expensive market town in England after Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, according to the Halifax.

The bank’s latest research shows that homebuyers in market towns across England face paying a premium of 13 per cent on their county average.

Having fallen back in 2019 — when it was down 15.6 per cent on 2018 — the market town premium increased by 8.4 per cent, equivalent to £2,812, by the end of 2020.

Those looking to buy in these attractive locations will need to have an additional £36,116 on average, compared to those buying elsewhere in the same county — with the top 10 expensive market towns all coming in at over £500,000 for the average house price.

Beaconsfield cemented its position as the most expensive market town in England. having also ranked top in 2018 and 2019.

Homes in the town averaged £1.13 million — a premium of nearly £690k (155 per cent) over the Buckinghamshire average.

The top three most expensive market towns remain unchanged on 2019, with Henley — where the average house price is £858,772 — and Alresford in Hampshire (£703,371) taking the second and third spots respectively.

After Beaconsfield, homebuyers face paying the biggest market town premiums in Wetherby, West Yorkshire (98 per cent), Alresford (97 per cent), Keswick in Cumbria (95 per cent), and Bakewell in Derbyshire (94 per cent).

All of the top five have seen their premium rise compared to 2019.

Surging house prices over the past 10 years mean that the market town premium has remained relatively constant.

In 2010 the average premium was 15 per cent (£31,947) compared to 13 per cent (£36,116) in 2020.

However, some towns have seen a widening of the gap with their county average.

Places with the greatest change in their premium between 2010 and 2020 are Alresford (up 42 per cent), Keswick (up 25 per cent), and Stamford, Lincolnshire (up 24 per cent). Halifax managing director Russell Galley said: “England’s beautiful historic market towns are enduringly popular, which can bring a heavy price tag for prospective buyers.

“Market towns offer so much for house buyers, including rich history, period properties, green spaces, and tourism.

“And while they might still come at a premium, many market town homes are much more affordable — like Ferryhill and Crook in County Durham, where average house prices are under £150,000.”

All of the top 10 most expensive market towns in England are now in the South East or South West of England, after Altrincham in Greater Manchester was replaced by Lewes in East Sussex in 2020.

Midhurst, Hertford, Fairford, and Hungerford also fell from the most expensive list, being replaced by Moreton-in-Marsh (Gloucestershire), Ringwood (Hampshire), Tenterden (Kent), and Marlborough (Wiltshire).

The average house price in England’s least expensive market town, Ferryhill in Durham, was £86,351 in 2020 — £1,047,942 less than the average in Beaconsfield.

House hunters in County Durham have some of the most affordable opportunities to benefit from beautiful countryside, historic locations, and good links to vibrant cities, with four market towns in the “least expensive” table.

Mr Galley added: “Anyone looking to make the most of their budget could do well to consider looking at the towns and villages near to a historic market town, which can be close enough to take advantage of all the benefits associated with these areas, whilst perhaps avoiding the premium price tag.”