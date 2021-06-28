Converted four-bedroom barn has ‘smart controls’

A FORMER hay barn that has been painstakingly converted into a four-bedroom house is on the market in Harpsden Bottom.

Parts of Grade II-listed Hunts Farm Barn are thought to date back to the late 16th century, but prior to being redeveloped by William Harrison the building had not been part of a working farm for 70 years.

William, 31, says that when his company Red Rose Developments bought the property two years ago the structure was derelict and appeared close to collapse.

“It had had a few horses in it at one time and it was full of hay,” he says. “Some very old hay, I think.

“From a builder’s point of view, the biggest challenge was definitely trying to repair the original timber frame. It was leaning over into the road by about a metre.

“We took everything to pieces, so removing parts while keeping the whole thing from falling down was an interesting project.

“We had lots of winches and temporary propping and things like that at one point.”

William, who qualified as a chartered builder last year, says that while the barn came with planning permission for the conversion, there were a number of amendments that he wanted to secure in order to realise his vision for the property.

“There’s a large glass window above the kitchen area that goes across the whole width of the gable end of the barn,” he says.

“We added in that window and changed the design of the large windows on both sides of the barn — the main entrance and the rear door on to the garden.

“Changing small elements like that, along with some of the internal layouts, was very challenging.

“That took about eight months of speaking to the conservation officer and trying to get approval, trying to get it all through planning.

“But I think it has definitely been worth it in the end, trying to get that contrast between keeping the old things old and then adding in the very modern glass and industrial steel look.” Much of the steel is to be found in the modern open-plan kitchen that occupies one end of the main vaulted downstairs living space.

Featuring a large central island with double undermount sinks and a Quooker tap set into the quartz worktop, the kitchen’s integrated appliances include a Rangemaster cooker and American-style fridge.

“The kitchen is a very modern design, in contrast with everything else,” says William. “The larder has got pocket doors that hide everything away.

“Then on the opposite side of the kitchen there’s a wine cellar with glass crittall doors that you walk in to and it’s all temperature-controlled with a double-height wine fridge.

“They’re not actually installed yet but there will be steel wine racks to display all the wine on the wall against the old beams.

“It’s quite a feature, all the glass, so you can kind of see in as a focal point to the room.”

Once these final finishing touches have been added, William says the property will be ready to move in to. Having previously redeveloped the neighbouring Hunts Farm Dairy, which he and his fiancée Fiona Hough moved into last summer, William is looking forward to having new neighbours.

The two properties share courtyard parking with another of William’s previous projects, Hunts Farm Cottage.

“We converted the house we’re now in first and then moved on to the farmhouse next to it,” he says. “Our house took about eight months to build and the farmhouse was about the same, so 16 months at the start.

“At the same time as doing those two I stripped all the original roofing and cladding off the barn, did all the structural element to it, and then started building properly — but only once the farmhouse was sold. So the build for the barn was about 12 months from start to finish.”

One unexpected find was an old well shaft in what is now the barn’s back garden.

“It’s a manageable-sized garden to the rear,” says William. “There’s a little orchard and there’s a lovely old well that we found.

“It’s deeper than the house is tall and all lined in flint, which was a nice thing to find. It was just under an old manhole lid but it has now got a glass top and it’s all lit up, so it’s a nice little feature in the garden.”

From the courtyard, where there are three allocated parking spaces, Hunts Farm Barn is entered via full-height glass doors.

On the other side of the open-plan sitting and dining room area is another set of glass doors that opens on to a paved garden terrace.

With high specification insulation and underfloor heating throughout, the property has been designed to be especially energy efficient, though a final energy performance certificate rating is still awaited. “Because the barn is Grade II-listed it doesn’t actually need an EPC rating, but we are getting one,” says William.

All four bedrooms are doubles and benefit from en suite shower rooms.

Upstairs, the vaulted master suite has a dressing room and an en suite with both a free-standing bath and a sizeable rainfall shower.

Also on the first floor is a double guest suite, while the other two bedrooms are on the ground floor, together with what Henley estate agents Ballards, who are marketing the property, have called a “bonus room” that could be used as a family room or office.

William says the room in question is based on a Victorian addition to the original barn that was used to stable horses.

“Because you’ve got an open-plan kitchen, sitting room and dining room, you could have the stable as a nice snug sort of family room,” he says.

“Equally, if people wanted an office just to work from home, they could have that.”

The barn’s mood lighting, sound system, heating, security alarm and outside lighting are controlled via a smart system.

“It’s called Loxone and it’s all one app on your phone,” says William.

“You don’t have to be in the house, you can be anywhere in the world and turn on the lights or timers or set the alarm or turn the heating on or off.

“It is computer software, so if you did that type of thing regularly it would then learn that you like it at a certain temperature at certain times, so it would naturally do that by itself, which is quite a nice feature.

“If you turn lights on at certain times of the day when you walk in the door it would turn on certain lights by itself and keep them on for a certain amount of time.

“It’s the first time we’ve put the system in and it takes a while to get your head around but it basically is made to make your life easier. If used properly, it’s pretty incredible what it can do.”

William will be interested to see who ends up finding the barn a good fit for their needs.

“I mean, you never get this right, but I think it would be good for someone, strange to say, who’s downsizing. Because it will be very low-maintenance.

“I can just see someone sort of retiring and having it as a retirement house. But equally it would make a lovely family home. Though I’m sure I’ll get it wrong either way.

“There has been a lot of local interest throughout the build from neighbours and the local community and it has been great to meet so many people and receive such good feedback.”

Hunts Farm Barn is on the market with a guide price of £1,695,000 freehold.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.