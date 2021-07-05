Sixties four-bed family home has been totally refurbished

A FOUR-BEDROOM family home that has been refurbished from top to bottom by the current owner is on the market in Woodcote.

Jo Szegota only moved into Wheal Coats in Greenmore in January, having bought the house in November.

A chartered surveyor by profession, she had a good idea what work she wanted to do.

“I did the survey on it myself and did all the design before I even bought it,” she says.

“The previous owner was an engineer who owned the house next door and he built this one in the garden of the house he already owned and he and his family lived here for 50, 60 years.

“I really like Sixties and Seventies houses because they have good bones. They have good, big spaces. They’re strong, they’re well built, you can knock them about and adapt them and bring them up to a modern standard.”

Jo, who also works part-time as a riding coach, says Wheal Coats is the sixth house she has lived in in Woodcote over the years.

But having recently started work in Birmingham, she decided to put the house on the market with a view to relocating.

“As I finished the house, my situation changed, so that’s why I’m looking to move now,” she says. “It’s just a combination of personal life and work.”

In her professional life, Jo looks after large, complex commercial projects. But when it came to doing up Wheal Coats she hired a firm of builders, Flow-Well of Wallingford, whom she has used on a number of previous projects.

Warmingham estate agents, who are marketing the property, say Wheal Coats has been attractively redesigned and refurbished to provide a light and spacious style of living.

“It was all original when I bought it,” says Jo. “So it did have a turquoise bathroom and original fittings. It was a real warren of small rooms and I’ve opened it all up into more modern, family-friendly, contemporary living.”

That includes the driveway and forecourt at the front of the property, which was previously obscured by tall hedges.

“You couldn’t even see the house and when I cut the hedges down everyone stopped on the road and said, ‘Oh, there’s a house here,’ says Jo.

“Woodcote’s a lovely place to live and I’ve had so many people from the village stopping and asking me about what I’m doing and what the plans are and saying how much better it looks. It has been something to look at and think about and people seem to have enjoyed that.”

Jo says that every inch of the property has been attended to as part of the refurbishment.

“It had blown air heating and I’ve put in a central heating system and stuff like that.

“All new windows, new doors, new plastering, new wiring, new plumbing, new bathrooms, new flooring, new bathrooms, new flooring, new joinery, new doors, new garden, new driveway.

“There’s space for probably five cars and there’s good on-road parking as well.”

On the right hand side of the property is an integral double-length garage.

While Jo does not intend to carry out any more work herself, she says she has applied for planning permission for a fifth bedroom to be constructed above the front half of the garage and for the rear half to be converted into an extra living space next to the sitting room.

“I should have a decision in two weeks,” she says. “It’s in consultation at the moment.”

As the house currently stands, three of the bedrooms are doubles and there is one single bedroom. The upstairs master bedroom has an en suite shower room and there is a family bathroom on the same floor.

At the front of the property is a covered entrance porch opening on to the entrance hall, off which there is a cloakroom, study, sitting room, kitchen-breakfast room and utility room.

At the rear, the sitting room opens on to a flagged stone terrace ideal for al fresco dining.

“It’s a terraced garden because it’s on a slight slope,” says Jo. “It’s got a very large shed/workshop that would convert really well into a home office or gym. It’s really strongly built and it’s on a good concrete base, so it would convert really easily into a stockroom or an office sort of room.

“There’s a study here which is a good size anyway but the shed’s probably twice the size of the study. So you could have a games room and a home office and a gym in there.”

Given the current vogue for working from home, Wheal Coats could suit a professional couple who each want their own space in which to work.

“Or even someone running a home business,” says Jo. “You know, a massage studio or something like that could work really well as well.”

Given the constraints of lockdown, Jo says she hasn’t been able to throw any parties at the property.

“I haven’t really been able to try it out but for the people I have had round it has been brilliant,” she says. “I’ve lived in probably 20 different houses over the years and this is in the top two ever. It has got a lovely atmosphere but the space is so useable and it just works so well.”

As a dog owner, the surrounding countryside is also right up Jo’s street.

“You just go right outside the front door, 100 yards and you’re in the wood and you’ve miles and miles of off-road walking,” she says.

“A lot of the time we go to my horses and the dog runs around and comes out with the horses, but if we’re not doing that then I just walk him from home.”

Wheal Coats is on the market with a guide price of £695,000. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144.