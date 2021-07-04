Surveyors tackling knottiest problem

NEW advice for the assessment of Japanese knotweed in UK properties has been put out to consultation by the Royal Institution of Charters Surveyors.

The professional body wants to help affected homeowners and lenders get the expert assurance they need to proceed with sales.

Currently the presence of Japanese knotweed within the perimeter of a property could prolong or derail its sale, even when it is managed with effective treatment.

However, RICS is working with the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government select committee and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs to establish a management framework that sets out how sales can proceed, even where knotweed is found.

With an estimated 1.45 million homes affected by Japanese knotweed in the UK, the perennial weed’s presence can devalue a property or cause sales to fall through entirely due to misinformation that’s been fuelled by fears around what it is capable of doing.

But with appropriate treatment from expert professionals, the worst need not happen.

The new RICS guidance features an easy-to-follow management framework setting out how surveyors will provide preliminary assessment and the appropriate initial mortgage lending or pre-purchase advice, as well as establishing an objective classification system that will red-flag the most serious instances of knotweed infestation.

It will give detailed industry guidance for property valuers and the lending industry so that instances of knotweed found during a routine valuation do not turn a dream house purchase into a potential nightmare.

RICS fellow Philip Santo, the author of the new guidance, said: “Creating confidence and awareness that knotweed isn’t a death sentence for home sales is a key principle behind this guidance — it’s certainly not the ‘bogey plant’ that some make it out to be.

“In most instances the weed can be remediated with effective treatment — so it’s critical that all those involved in the home buying and selling process have access to unbiased, factual information that sets out when they need to obtain reputable remediation services.”

For more information, visit www.rics.org.uk