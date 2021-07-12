Grade II listed townhouse has five bedrooms and option of self-contained flat

A GRADE II listed townhouse with character features throughout is on the market in Northfield End, Henley.

With accommodation totalling around 4,000 sq ft, Sydney House has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a low-maintenance courtyard garden.

It is on the market with Davis Tate with a guide price of £1,250,000 freehold.

The house is located within a stone’s throw of shops and restaurants, with Henley station, the River Thames and Phyllis Court Club all a short walk away.

A spokesman for Davis Tate said: “This historic Grade II listed property presents a four-storey layout with numerous character features throughout, including exposed timbers, sash windows, fireplaces and tall ceilings. Parking is available to the front of the property and there is no onward chain.”

Exempt from EPC ratings, the house has a central front door that opens on to a grand entrance hall with a wide staircase leading up to the first floor.

To the left is a cosy sitting room with an open fireplace and bay window. To the right is a spacious and characterful drawing room, again with a bay window, feature fireplace, exposed beams and brickwork.

The kitchen-breakfast room is at the rear of the house and is fitted with a range of units, built-in appliances, a range cooker and a walk-in pantry.

Completing the ground floor are a cloakroom and a formal dining room with views of the courtyard garden. Downstairs, the basement features a study area, store room/utilty room and a workshop.

The first floor has a wide landing giving access to the three large bedroom suites, each of which have en suite facilities.

A separate staircase leads up to an additional reception room with a skylight on the second floor that is currently used as an artist’s studio.

The first floor landing also has a door that leads up to the two additional double bedrooms on the upper floor of the house.

This floor also has a bathroom, sitting room and a kitchen-breakfast room, thereby offering the option of being used as a self-contained flat.

For more information and to book a viewing, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345.