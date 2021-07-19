Cost of 10-bed castle below Henley average

A 15TH century castle on the west coast of Scotland is on the market with Knight Frank — for £200,000 less than the average Henley house price of £858,772.

Set in 21 acres, Kilberry Castle has 10 bedrooms but no central heating.

Despite being in need of restoration, the present owner Charmian Campbell says the property is liveable.

For more information, visit www.knightfrank.co.uk