Former barn and stable is ideal for entertaining

A BARN conversion with four double bedrooms and a two-bedroom single storey annexe is on the market in Kidmore End.

The Coach House in Tokers Green Lane has been home to the same family for the past 36 years.

The vendor, who asked not to be named, said: “We bought it in late 1985 but we spent a good six or more months renovating it, so we didn’t actually move in until the middle of 1986.

“We were in our forties and our two boys were aged about six or seven, so it has been very much a family home.

“I’m 74 now and my wife is 73. With the annexe there’s six bedrooms and three bathrooms. We love it here, but it has become more of a challenge managing the place.

“Everything is fine with it but it’s just too big for us and our sons are now 42 and 41, so they’ve flown the nest. They got their own places quite some years ago.”

According to the vendor, The Coach House was originally the barn and stables of the neighbouring Cross Farm, the farmhouse of which dates back to the 15th century and is listed.

He said: “We are what they call curtilage-listed, meaning we’re so close to a listed building that we had to make sure that we didn’t do anything to damage the look or the atmosphere of the house next door.

“Our place, we think, is probably turn of the last century — about 1900 or 1910, something like that. To be honest, no one is absolutely certain.

“The guy who sold it to us had bought the house next door, Cross Farm, and lots of land. He sold some of the land to neighbours and whatever and then decided to sell our bit, the Coach House, as a separate entity.

“He had already obtained both planning permission and listed building consent to convert the whole thing to residential, so it already had those permissions when we bought it.

“We previously had a house in Wembley which was an ordinary three-bedroom semi-detached. We were looking for something closer to work — I worked at that time in Swindon and the journey from Wembley was getting too much, so we moved sort of halfway.”

Having overseen the conversion of the property and moved in, the vendor and his wife decided to convert the stable block into a single-storey annexe two years later.

He said: “It was a sort of open barn — it was traditionally built with a couple of tack rooms. You know, mud on the floor and all that sort of stuff.

“When we moved in we just converted the main building. The others weren’t converted but we did that a couple of years later when my wife’s parents came down to live with us.

“I say with us — the annexe is connected to the house but it has got its own front door, so there’s a separate entrance but we can get through from the inside as well.”

Taken together, the two-storey main house and the single-storey annexe form a U-shape around a central courtyard. The vendor said: “The annexe has been empty for the past seven-and-a-half years but we’ve always maintained it. We’ve kept the heating on and everything, so it’s in good condition.”

In addition to the two bedrooms, the annexe has a double aspect sitting room, dining room, fitted kitchen and bathroom.

Downstairs, the main house has a sitting room with an open fire, dining room and a 24ft kitchen-breakfast room with doors opening on to the courtyard and gardens.

A highlight of the Coach House is the drawing room. Situated in the oldest part of the property, this has an array of honeyed oak beams, a vaulted ceiling and a central full-height brick chimney breast with a wood-burning stove.

Stairs rise to a mezzanine gallery that could be used as a home office or a playroom. The vendor uses one of the four bedrooms as a home office.

He said: “There are built-in wardrobes in three of the bedrooms and in the fourth one there is a built-in wardrobe along with a lot of shelves for books or whatever, and we tend to use that as a study.”

The master bedroom has an en suite with a double walk-in shower.

Next door is a family shower room that can be accessed both from the hallway and from the adjoining bedroom.

The vendor said: “Funnily enough, the family bathroom was a bathroom but we put a shower in, so there are no baths in the property.

“But the footprint of the shower tray is exactly the size of the bath that was there previously, so if someone wanted to put a bath in there it would be an easy thing to do without damaging the floor or anything. So it’s easily capable of being converted back to a bathroom with a bath in it.”

Outside in the corner of the courtyard there are steps leading down to a former air raid shelter that can be used for storage or — as is currently the case — a wine cellar.

The vendor said: “It can hold a lot of bottles. I don’t have much down there at the moment because we’re downsizing. But you could easily get five or six hundred bottles down there in racks.

“There’s heating if needed but because it’s underground it tends to be a very temperate temperature throughout the year. It doesn’t get hot in the summer and it doesn’t get cold in the winter.” With gardens extending to half an acre, there is plenty of space for entertaining both indoors and out.

The vendor said: “We call it the barn but you’d probably call it the drawing room, the one with all the beams in.

“We’ve had a lot of parties in there. Drinks parties but also family functions where we just move the furniture to the back and we’ve had 60 or 70 people sitting down for lunch.

“We’ve done it with six or seven tables of 10 or 12 people. It’s a magnificent room for entertaining.

“If we have outside events we always do them in the garden. We have had to put up a temporary marquee in the courtyard once or twice but at other times, when the weather’s okay, we put up marquees in the garden because it’s a big garden and there’s plenty of space.

“Again, we’ve had events of 60 or 70 people, but you can easily get many more in the garden. It’s all laid to lawn with fruit trees on the right and a big central area — I would say 20 or 30 metres of lawn width.

“Then there’s flower beds and there are two ponds. There’s a very small one and then a much bigger one, which is what I’d call a proper pond with a pump and waterfall feature.”

At the end of the garden is a newly constructed timber and brick outbuilding with a clay tile roof that is currently used for storing tools and machinery, but which could potentially be adapted as a second home office or studio. The vendor said: “You’d obviously then have to find somewhere else to put your lawnmowers and stuff like that, but it could easily be adapted because it’s about 16ft or 17ft square. It would be very easy to put in a couple of windows.”

Speaking of which, the vendor said that five years ago he and his wife replaced all the windows in the main house.

He said: “You can’t call them brand new but they are certainly new and they’re lovely solid oak windows. We’ve also replaced most of the carpets in the house within the last two years.”

While the vendor and his wife are intending to stay in the locality, he admits that it will be a wrench to leave. He said: “We’ve been here for 36 years, which tells you a lot in terms of it being a fantastic family home. We’ve had some wonderful events here and it’s very peaceful yet it’s literally a mile from Sonning Common with lots of local shops and all sorts of things.

“And, depending on traffic, it’s between 10 and 15 minutes away from Reading station for people who are commuting or whatever.

“We’ve chosen to live here for the past 36 years and it has been just perfect for us. We’re not looking forward to the day when we finally move out, yet we know we need to do it.

“We’re both fine. We’re both physically fit and everything but we know that it’s time to move on.”

The Coach House is on the market with Penny & Sinclair with a guide price of £1,900,000 freehold.

