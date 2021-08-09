£1m properties boom

SALES agreed in the prime market for properties over £1 million are down by 16 per cent, according to Savills estate agents.

New instructions are also down by 10 per cent.

But on the plus side, the number of agreed sales is still 51 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019.

Lucian Cook, Savills’ head of residential research, said: “While that growth in activity has not quite been matched by the increase in the number of homes in the UK worth over £1 million, ther are now more than 637,000 homes across the UK worth over £1 million.

“That number has risen by almost 114,000 in the past 18 months to bring it to 29,000 above the 2015 peak.

“Some 84 per cent of the growth in numbers has been seen outside London, meaning that for the first time since 2006 over half of those homes are located outside of the capital.”