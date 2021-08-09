House with ‘flexible room’ offers up to six bedrooms

A NEW-BUILD house in Goring that offers the choice of a sixth bedroom or a second family room is on the market with Warmingham estate agents.

Linwood in Limetree Road has been developed by Caversham-based Bentier Homes and stands in a quarter of an acre of professionally landscaped gardens and grounds.

The house extends to 5,102 sq ft and is built in red brick with part-knapped flint and part-cedar boarded elevations under a clay tiled roof.

On entering via the front porch, the tone is set by the galleried and vaulted reception hall that rises through all three floors.

With an attached garage at the side of the property and parking for a number of cars, the ground floor offers a sitting room, dining room, family room, garden room, study, cloakroom and kitchen-breakfast room with a walk-in pantry and adjoining boot room and utility room.

One of the main hubs of the home, the kitchen-breakfast room is fitted with hand-painted units that blend seamlessly with the quartz worktops in Tuscany white.

There are integrated appliances by Siemens and Miele, while the look of the kitchen is completed by the large format floor tiles and recessed LED downlighters that complement the natural light that floods into the property.

Each of the main reception rooms at the rear of the property has traditional French doors opening on to the spacious garden terrace in a design that invites inside-outside living plus al fresco dining and entertaining.

The sitting room is fitted with a marble fireplace and a gas fire, while the adjoining family room and garden room are separated only by a log burner, with the family room benefiting from fitted multimedia and library-orientated furniture.

On the first floor, the spacious galleried landing opens on to three bedroom suites, a fourth bedroom and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom suite has a walk-in dressing room and an en suite bathroom that features a central roll-top bath.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms, one of which is billed as a “flexible room” and could potentially be used as a games room, media room or as a second family room.

The other second floor bedroom is en suite and there are four separately accessed walk-in eaves storage spaces. Each of the en suites, the family bathroom and the downstairs cloakroom have natural stone detailing to complement the floor-to-ceiling tiling.

They also benefit from Lusso Stone sanitaryware, Hansgrohe shower fittings, illuminated and heated mirrors and electric heated towel radiators.

There are fitted wardrobes in each of the bedrooms and throughout the house the internal doors are hand-painted with brushed chrome furniture.

There is underfloor heating throughout the ground and first floors, while the second floor is fitted with central heating radiators with thermostatic valves.

A back-up electric immersion heater is fitted to the main hot water cylinder and there is a pumping system to ensure equal water pressure throughout the house. With an overall Energy Performance Certificate rating of B (88 per cent), Linwood is fitted with A-rated windows and doors, while the master bedroom suite and second floor have electrically operated glass roof lights.

Outside, the garage door is made of timber and is electrically operated, as is the wrought iron gate opening on to the driveway at the front of the property.

The house is fitted with a Banham Alarms security system that includes key fobs and a panic button in the master bedroom suite.

The house, gate piers and porch entrance are externally lit, while the front door comes with a multi-point locking system.

Attention to detail is something Bentier Homes prides itself on.

The firm’s managing director Andrew Tier said: “Our mission statement is simple — to create homes that our customers love to live in.

“We are registered with the National House Building Council as a builder and developer and for peace of mind each home we build carries a 10-year NHBC warranty.

“Bentier Homes has won the NHBC Pride in the Job award in consecutive years from 2017 to 2020. It is the only UK-wide competition dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in housebuilding. It is the highest industry accolade.

“When we build a luxury home we try to imagine what it would be like to live in. We consider every detail so that when you move in, everything is just right.”

Linwood is on the market with a guide price of £2,750,000 freehold.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Duncan Kent at Warmingham on (01491) 874144.