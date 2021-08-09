Confidence in housing market still growing

CONSUMER confidence in the housing market remains strong according to the latest research by the Building Societies Association.

There is a growing expectation that house prices will rise, with half of respondents expecting further price increases in the next 12 months.

This compares to just a quarter of people in December and is in stark contrast to last summer when 45 per cent of people thought prices would fall.

Of those who are likely to be moving home or buying their first home in the next six months, location remains the number one priority.

But there is a substantial increase in the proportion who said getting more private outdoor space (73 per cent) and getting away from built-up areas and closer to nature (62 per cent) were also important factors.

However, one of the biggest changes in priorities was the number who are considering a move to reduce their mortgage payments, with more than half (51 per cent) citing this as a priority compared to just over a third (37 per cent) back in December.

These priority changes are evidence of how people are planning to live and work differently as we emerge from the pandemic.

For the first time in nine months, raising a deposit returns as the biggest barrier to buying a property (59 per cent).

During the pandemic, lack of job security became the greatest concern — but this has steadily declined to less than half the respondents (45 per cent) from 68 per cent in September 2020.

Whilst this is a positive trend, it shows there are still a considerable number of people who do not feel confident about their long-term employment prospects.

Paul Broadhead, the Building Societies Association’s head of mortgage and housing policy, said: “These latest results are an encouraging sign that the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are starting to fade for many, as confidence in the housing market remains strong.

“There’s no doubt that the Government support measures introduced over the last 12 months, such as the stamp duty holiday, have been key drivers of the confidence we see.

“It does however appear that the market will remain buoyant as these incentives come to an end.

“Whilst the Nationwide Building Society House Price Index reports house price growth of over 11 per cent in the last 12 months, and our research showing 50 per cent of the public think further price rises are likely in the coming 12 months, it’s not surprising that raising a deposit has returned as the biggest challenge for those wanting to get on the property ladder.

“It’s therefore good to see that in addition to a number of societies supporting the Government’s First Homes initiative, many have also reintroduced low deposit mortgages as part of their standard mortgage range.

“Amongst all the positive signs in the housing market, it’s important to note that almost half of the respondents have concerns around their job security.

“While this is a declining trend, it remains clear that there are many people for whom the pandemic continues to have a negative financial impact.

“As such, it’s important both for lenders and Government to ensure that appropriate safety nets are available to give households the support they need, when they need it.”