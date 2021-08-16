Properties shortage

THE number of homes available to buy is 25 per cent below normal stock levels due to the surge in buying activity over the past 12 months.

But according to Savills estate agents, the surge is likely to have peaked in June, when 213,120 housing transactions were completed in the UK.

That is the highest monthly figure since October 1988 and the sixth highest monthly figure in the past 40 years.

With stamp duty relief now tapering until the end of September, Savills are forecasting a “soft landing” for the housing market next year, with prices predicted to rise by a more modest 3.5 per cent and transaction levels returning to normal.