House converted from three barns aims to make the most of life by the river

A HOUSE designed to maximise the enjoyment of riverside life is on the market with Knight Frank.

As its name suggests, Three Barns in Loddon Drive, Wargrave, has been converted from what were originally three barns to create a stylish and idyllic family home arranged in a courtyard setting.

Occupying around 1.7 acres in all, the property is situated in a peaceful, secluded position on the banks of St Patrick’s Stream, which flows into the nearby River Loddon.

In addition to the main house, which has five bedrooms, there is a self-contained one-bedroom staff or guest annexe with an en suite bathroom and a kitchen/living room.

There is also a timber-clad party barn with a large open-plan entertaining room with a high vaulted ceiling and exposed oak timbers, a kitchen, bedroom, shower room and separate WC.

With a hard tennis court in the grounds, the tennis pavilion also includes a swim spa pool with a swimming jet, hot tub and a changing room with shower and sauna.

Other outbuildings include a separate building used as a gym and a large barn-style garage block with space for up to six vehicles. There is a large first floor storage area and the garage can also be used for storing small boats.

Nick Warner, of the Henley branch of Knight Frank, said: “Three Barns is an intriguing conversion, set back from the river and positioned above a large, raised terrace which runs along the southern side of the house.

“There are large areas for outdoor entertaining and well-tended lawns leading down to a jetty and berths for three boats, with around 295ft of river frontage.

“The house has been cleverly designed with a very stylish interior and is exceptionally presented throughout. Three Barns is approached from Loddon Drive through electric gates to a large gravel courtyard.

“The charming reception hall and library has full-height shelving on two walls, together with a high-vaulted ceiling and parquet flooring. The dining room is characterised by a vaulted ceiling with magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows, including bi-folding doors, giving panoramic views over the gardens towards the river beyond.

“The drawing room is most impressive and includes a wood-burning stove within the open fireplace. Two sets of double doors lead into the garden and there is a bar along one wall.

“The double aspect kitchen/

family room forms the heart of the home, opening out on to the large decked terrace with lovely views of the gardens towards the river.

“The Mark Wilkinson kitchen has Miele appliances, a four-oven Aga, a pantry and granite work surfaces, including a large central island. There is a fitted bench dining area as well as a seating area.

“The bedroom accommodation is approached via an L-shaped hallway to the rear of the property and includes a generous master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and a large bathroom as well as a large dressing room.

“There are two excellent guest bedroom suites and two additional bedrooms, all with en suite facilities.”

Three Barns is on the market with a guide price of £4,000,000.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844901.