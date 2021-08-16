Top-floor flat has an extended leasehold

A ONE-BEDROOM top floor flat with views of the River Thames and Henley Bridge is on the market with Tim Peers Estate Agents.

Flat 3, 7 River Terrace, has a spacious living room and a double bedroom, both of which overlook the river.

With accommodation totalling 549 sq ft (51 sq m), the property also has a kitchen-breakfast room, a bathroom and a large loft.

The leasehold has just been extended and the flat benefits from gas central heating and a communal front garden.Service charges are £2,130 a year.

The Regency building is in a conservation area and is Grade II listed.

The flat is on the market with a guide price of £400,000. To book a viewing, call Tim Peers on (01491) 411066.