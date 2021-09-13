Three-bedroom cottage with river views once doubled as regatta ticket office

A GRADE II listed character cottage at the bottom of Friday Street, Henley, is on the market with Ballards estate agents.

Baltic Cottage enjoys changing views of the nearby River Thames and Henley Bridge and is offered with no onward chain.

The property, which dates back to the 15th century, has three spacious double bedrooms.

Its long history includes being used as the ticket office for Henley Royal Regatta from 1944 to 1966.

Estate agent Guy Ballard said: “The property boasts a wealth of character and features and has the benefit of a very pretty south-facing courtyard garden, garage and residential parking permits.

“The cottage offers excellent accommodation and it is rare that a property such as this one comes to the open market. The entrance hall gives access to the cloakroom, stairs to the first floor and a way through to the split-level sitting/dining room.

“This is a pretty room with exposed timbers and an attractive fireplace with steps up to the dining area and French doors opening on to the enclosed courtyard.

“The kitchen is fitted with a range of Cotteswood units together with Neff and Miele appliances and there is a separate utility room.

“On the first floor all the bedrooms are doubles and the two at the front of the property have views of the river and the rear bedroom has a southerly aspect. There is also a family shower room.”

Baltic Cottage is on the market with a guide price of £975,000 freehold.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.