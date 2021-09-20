New partner on board at Robinson Sherston

ESTATE agents Robinson Sherston have welcomed a new partner.

Matthew Mannall is joining forces with Giles Robinson and Nick Sherston to run the firm, which has offices in Bell Street, Henley, and High Street, Watlington.

He is well known in the South Oxfordshire area, having previously set up the Henley branch of Knight Frank in 2005.

Robinson Sherston was established in 1992, when the Henley office merged with the Watlington office of Sherston’s.

Giles said: “Nick and I have been proud to stand out in Watlington and Henley as among the most experienced in our markets and one has to be trusted and give the additional service that clients come to expect from an independent estate agent.

“Moving forward, I am delighted that Matt Mannall joined me as a partner in April this year.

“Matt has the Midas touch and having opened and run a national firm in Henley he feels a business where he can develop and build on the highly regarded reputation of Robinson Sherston with his enthusiasm and experience will undoubtedly give him the opportunity he deserves and is looking for.”

Matt said: “I have regarded Henley as home since moving here in 2005. During my career I have worked in many different markets but have never been happier than when serving my clients in and around Henley.

“I have enormous pride in the relationships I have built with clients, many of whom are now good friends. I love welcoming new people to the area. It’s not simply about buying a property — it’s finding a home, a lifestyle and settling. This is why on our new website we say ‘We’re with you on your property journey.’

“The opportunity to join forces with Giles and Nick is perfect for me, to put my stamp on what is already a wonderful business with an enviable reputation.”

Matt added that while the Robinson Sherston name will be staying the same, the firm is rebranding with a new logo and a redesigned website.

The Henley and Watlington branches will also be working closely with The London Office in St James’s, SW1.

Matt said: “The London Office provides us with a wonderful opportunity to market our clients’ property in the heart of the capital.

“The team there act as a hub for 36 independent estate agency firms across the country with an international department as well and we are very excited about this new string to our bow, further enhancing our services.”