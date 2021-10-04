Victorian house comes with self-contained flat and option of separate cottage

A FOUR- or five-bedroom Victorian house that comes with both a self-contained annexe flat and a separate cottage is on the market in Lower Basildon.

Lower Basildon View is believed to have been built in 1900 and has been completely refurbished and extended by the present owners. The accommodation is light, airy and flexible with its own style of living space.

Known as “The Little House”, the annexe is presented to the same high standard as the main house and could easily be incorporated within it if required.

Designed to be completely self-contained, the separate cottage is in the finishing stages of construction and has its own access, parking and gardens.

The guide price for the property as a whole is £2,500,000. There is an option to purchase Lower Basildon View without the cottage for £1,900,000.

For more information, call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144 or Savills on 01635 277700.