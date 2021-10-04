Monday, 04 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Victorian house comes with self-contained flat and option of separate cottage

Victorian house comes with self-contained flat and option of separate cottage

A FOUR- or five-bedroom Victorian house that comes with both a self-contained annexe flat and a separate cottage is on the market in Lower Basildon.

Lower Basildon View is believed to have been built in 1900 and has been completely refurbished and extended by the present owners. The accommodation is light, airy and flexible with its own style of living space.

Known as “The Little House”, the annexe is presented to the same high standard as the main house and could easily be incorporated within it if required.

Designed to be completely self-contained, the separate cottage is in the finishing stages of construction and has its own access, parking and gardens.

The guide price for the property as a whole is £2,500,000. There is an option to purchase Lower Basildon View without the cottage for £1,900,000.

For more information, call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144 or Savills on 01635 277700.

Property

Looking for a job?

Cleaner required

Cleaner required immediately. Domestic & office cleans Henley & surrounding area. I require a cleaner to work alongside ...

 

Home Based Opportunity

Location Cookham Dean

Flexible Hours/Home Based Opportunity. Good PA/Admin, computer skills (excel), telephone manner and organisational ...

 

Part-time driver required

Part-time driver required must be well presented, with a clean full license for both automatic and manual cars. Hours ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33