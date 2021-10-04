Tiny tenants may well cost you your deposit

YOUNG children can cause an average of £400 in damage around the house before the age of three, it has emerged.

And with there being an estimated one million private renters with children in the UK, this could potentially add up to an eye-watering £400 million in deposit deductions.

In response, estate agents Douglas & Gordon have researched and compared the most common and costliest household damages caused by toddlers.

They hope that by being aware of some of the most common types of damage, parents can take action to prevent or avoid them, saving some cash in the process.

The most common household damage is from ruined wallpaper or paintwork, with nearly half of parents having experienced this.

In most cases, the problem can be easily rectified with a lick of paint, but extensive damage to walls and wallpaper over the years could cost £500 to put right if contractors are needed.

The second most damaged household item is furniture.

Depending on whether it needs repairing or completely replacing, this can cost £389 on average.

Window repairs are the least common but also the most expensive, with a single-window replacement costing £1,500.

Happily, only four per cent of parents have reported windows being broken by little ones.

One of the cheapest repairs, but potentially the most dangerous, is electrical cables. Fixing this problem typically only costs around £8.50.

Other areas of possible damage to watch out for, from the least to the most expensive, are as follows:

• Picture frames/mirrors (£279)

• Tablets/mobiles (£326)

• Television (£500)

• Bookcases/shelving units (£837)

• Appliances £1,150

Douglas & Gordon spokesman Lauren Healy said: “When living in a rental property it is vital to maintain the property to the best standard possible.

“Any damage from tenants, particularly by kids and pets, are a sure way to lose a deposit.

“Although simple, some childproofing measures can really benefit renters in the long run.”

With the above in mind, the agents have compiled a list of eight simple tips to keep in mind:

1. Buy washable crayons that can easily wipe off walls or furniture

2. Discourage riding bikes, skating or throwing a ball indoors

3. Secure furniture and TVs to walls with safety straps to stop them from toppling over

4. Move items that they can pull off surfaces

5. Discourage inside climbing by making things more accessible on lower shelves.

6. Keep breakables out of reach.

7. Avoid having drinks near electrical items.

8. Neaten up and hide cords so they can't be pulled or tripped over.