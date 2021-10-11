Townhouse wants the light to stream inside

Modernist classic enjoys sweeping Chilterns vista
A PIONEERING modernist house that won a design award after being restored by its present owners is ... [more]
Monday, 11 October 2021
11/10/2021
A TOWNHOUSE designed to let the light flood in is on the market in the centre of Henley.
Close to the library and shops, 2 Ravenscroft Road has been remodelled inside, with its four floors being connected by a spiral staircase.
The ground floor is dominated by an open-plan kitchen/dining room.
The kitchen has a contemporary feel with deep granite work surfaces, white fitted units and built-in appliances. A mirrored double door slides open to reveal the utility room.
Upstairs, the first floor is given over entirely to a spacious living area.
The second floor houses three bedrooms and a modern family bathroom, including the principal bedroom.
This has a built-in dressing area and en suite shower room, while the other two bedrooms on the second floor both have built-in wardrobes.
The third floor is taken up by a guest suite, the contemporary design of which includes a wall and ceiling of glass.
Sails are fitted overhead, along with air-conditioning to prevent the room getting too hot in summer.
There is space for a double room with a living area and there is a circular wet room with mosaic tiling throughout.
The views from the top floor take in the Henley rooftops, St Mary’s Church and Remenham.
At the rear of the property is a landscaped courtyard garden with a central pond with a fountain plus a second water feature.
Number 2 Ravenscroft Road has a guide price of £1,150,000 freehold. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate in Bell Street, Henley, on (01491) 412345.
