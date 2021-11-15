Six-bedroom house comes with adjacent barn and two-bedroom guest cottage

A SIX-BEDROOM family home with a separate barn complex containing a garage and gym is on the market in Oakley Wood, near Benson.

Hillview, which stands in almost an acre of gardens and grounds, comes with a two-bedroom guest cottage and enjoys panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

The property is situated just above the Thames Valley in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Arranged over two floors, the main house extends to 5,317 sq ft in total.

Three of the six bedrooms are on the ground floor, all of which are en suite.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite features an en suite bathroom, a dressing room and a roof terrace.

Next door is an attractive hexagonal tower bedroom which shares access to the family shower room with one further first floor bedroom.

Downstairs, the ground floor is home to an atrium-style reception hall which opens on to the kitchen-breakfast room, off which is the family room. An inner hallway leads through to the drawing room with fireplace, off which is a sunny garden room.

Also situated off the reception hall is a hexagonal dining room, next to which is the sitting room.

The ground floor also features a cloakroom and, next door to the kitchen, a utility room.

Adjacent to the main house, the barn complex extends to 795 sq ft and features a double garage with electrically operated doors and a gym/games room with a central fireplace and fitted log-burner.

The guest cottage has an open plan living room with feature fireplace, a kitchen/dining room and a cloakroom/utility area.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The main house also has a patio terrace ideal for outdoor dining and a swimming pool.

Paul O’Loughlin, of estate agents Warmingham, said: “The garden and grounds are an absolute delight, having been professionally landscaped and boasting an interesting array of specimen trees, shrubs and plants.

“While mainly lawned with hedged boundaries, there are a number of attractive terraces surrounding the main property and connecting up to the various ‘al fresco’ dining areas and the swimming pool

“The swimming pool is situated to take full advantage of the superb views and affords direct and easy access to the main house.

“Both private and delightfully attractive, the gardens are the subject of much care and attention. In a magnificent elevated setting enjoying awe-inspiring views, the sunsets are just spectacular.”

Both the main house and the cottage are privately approached via their own independent wrought iron gates.

• Hillview is on the market with a guide price of £2,000,000. For more information and to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144.