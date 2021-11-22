Protect your property from prowling thieves

WITH the clocks having recently gone back, homeowners are being reminded to protect their properties from prowling thieves this winter.

Last year, Halifax Home Insurance had a 107 per cent increase in claims for burglaries between April and October — the months when days start getting longer and shorter respectively.

This year, as the country emerged from lockdown and people began socialising, the insurer had a 42 per cent increase in claims between January and August.

However, there are positive sides to the days drawing in — cosy nights in, bingeing on box sets and hunkering down for winter.

Tim Downes, senior claims manager at Halifax Home Insurance, said: “Some of us might be looking forward to an opportunity for quiet evenings in, especially if the summer has been spent catching up on socialising.

“However, when the clocks change, we also see an increase in burglary as shady corners provide the perfect opportunity for burglars to slip into homes.

“Taking some easy steps to protect properties during the darker days can pay off in the long run.”

Halifax Home Insurance is also offering the following simple-to-implement top tips to help keep your property safe this winter.

• Make sure bushes, hedges and trees aren’t creating easy hiding places for burglars.

• Leave a light on in your home when you are out or have a light timer fitted.

• Think about installing exterior security lights at the front and back of your property.

• Leave the radio or the television on to give the impression that the house is occupied.

• If possible, invest in a CCTV system. You can now also buy cameras that allow you to monitor your home remotely via your smart phone or tablet.

• It’s a good idea to invest in a burglar alarm. Not only do they keep your home safe, but also act as a deterrent to burglars, and could reduce your home insurance premium.

• Having a gravel driveway can be a good deterrent to burglars as the sound will alert homeowners to an intruder.

For more information, visit www.halifax.co.uk/

insurance