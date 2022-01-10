Character home with paddock has potential for extension

A THREE-BEDROOM family home with the potential to extend or refurbish has just come on the market.

Kingsfield House in Kings Farm Lane has a large plot, including gardens and a paddock, and is situated in a quiet rural location between Harpsden and Sonning Common.

The two-storey property dates back to the Fifties and has plenty of character, with its traditional brick walls, tiled roof, white windows and light, spacious rooms.

Although the house is suitable for moving into straight away, its new owner may wish to extend, renovate or refurbish it to suit their needs and lifestyle.

Estate agent Tim Peers, who is marketing the property, said: “The wonderful thing is that you can move into it as it is. You can live in it and feel it and then change it and personalise it to your own preferences.

“Sometimes you’ve got to live in a property and see how it unfolds. Some people might like it the way it is, some people might say, ‘I’m going to open it all up’. There are countless options for extending it.”

The current footprint of the house is an L-shape, so it would be relatively straightforward to simply square it off or extend it on one side or the other, subject to planning.

Kingsfield House has lawned gardens at the front, back and sides and it is partially screened at the front by beech hedging. There is a driveway and a detached double garage on one side of the plot.

At the back of the property there is a grassy paddock of approximately two acres, which can be accessed either through a gate from the back garden, or from another gate on Kings Farm Lane.

Mr Peers said: “The gardens go around the house, which is sitting within about half an acre, and then you’ve got this wonderful paddock. If you’re into horses, or you’re into the good life, it’s there. The paddock adjoins the gardens, although it has got its own entrance off the lane to the side of the house.”

One of the most striking features of Kingsfield House is its idyllic location, with views over the fields and trees of the surrounding landscape.

Mr Peers said: “The living room has a lovely vista to the rear garden, the paddock and green fields and the same goes for the study and the kitchen/breakfast room. It’s a great location for horse riding, and great for country pursuits.”

Despite being in the countryside, the house is conveniently close to all of Henley’s attractions and Shiplake station and only about a 20-minute drive away from Reading. It is set in the Harpsden Valley, within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which offers a wide range of country walks and cycle paths for those who love the great outdoors.

The popular and family-friendly village of Harpsden is within easy reach, with its golf course, cricket club and village hall. There is a thriving community at the Church of St Margaret, which dates back to the 12th century.

Kingsfield House’s front door opens into an entrance hall. On the left-hand side is a bright and characterful country kitchen which was recently updated.

The kitchen is decorated in soft pastel colours and has wood flooring and windows at both ends. There is plenty of space for a breakfast table and chairs.

To the right of the front entrance hall is the dining room, which has the same contemporary wood flooring and pale décor as the kitchen. There is an additional doorway leading directly from the dining room into the kitchen, which gives the downstairs layout an open, relaxed feel.

Beyond the dining room at the back of the house is the living room, which has a bay window and patio doors leading on to the back garden. There is also a second front door that leads into both the dining room and living room.

The study, which is accessed from the kitchen, is the perfect spot for working from home or it could just as easily be used as a playroom, games room or guest accommodation.

On the first floor are three bedrooms off the landing. The master bedroom at the back of the house has an ensuite bathroom, and there is also a separate family bathroom.

Kingsfield House represents a good opportunity to purchase a character property with the potential for improvement in a great location with no onward chain. It has an approximate gross internal area of 2,134 sq ft (198 sq m), not including the garage.

The house is on the market with Tim Peers estate agent at a guide price of £1,000,000.

There will be an open morning for viewings on Saturday, January 15 between 10am and 12 noon.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (01491) 411066.