UK’s most expensive street is revealed

TITE STREET in the London Borough of Chelsea and Kensington is the UK’s most expensive

Halifax has revealed the UK’s most expensive streets to live on in 2021.

Tite Street is at the top of the list, with an average house price of just under £30 million.

Set between the River Thames and the Kings Road, Tite Street knocks Avenue Road in London’s St John’s Wood off the top spot.

Second on the rich list is Phillimore Gardens, near Kensington and Holland Park, where the average house price is £25,188,000.

In third place, a home on Mayfair’s South Audley Street costs over £22 million on average.

While London streets, particularly those in Kensington, Chelsea and the City of Westminster, continue to be the most expensive places to live, the South East has plenty of pricey properties too.

Esther Dijkstra, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “London’s dominance of the top ten most expensive streets in the UK continues, with property prices on some of the most famous roads in the capital averaging £19 million.

“Homes in the South East’s most expensive streets will set you back around £5.5 million, and you’ll benefit from more rural locations all within commuting distance of the capital.

“However, much like house prices overall, homes in London have not experienced the same meteoric rise as other regions this year. Buyers with deeper pockets may be starting to look beyond the capital for their next grand home.”

The average price of a home on one of the ten most expensive streets in both the North and West Midlands increased 11 per cent in a year, making them the two best performing regions.

The most expensive streets in the South East are in Weybridge and Leatherhead. South Ridge in Weybridge is the most expensive with an average price of £7,125,000, followed by East Road at £6,862,000.

In third place is Montrose Gardens in Leatherhead, where houses have an average price of £5,862,000. Witheridge Lane in High Wycombe follows at £5,575,000, and Virginia Avenue in Virginia Water sits at £5,438,000.