Stylish two-bedroom home is oasis of calm in town centre

A MODERN two-bedroom home in the centre of Henley is for sale.

20C Queen Street Mews is set in a private gated development off Queen Street, opposite the entrance to Queen Close.

Lynda Thornton-Hunt has been living in the property since it was built in 2003. While out walking through Henley with a friend, she came across the housing development when it was still under construction and decided straight away that she wanted to live there.

“There are two detached houses, mine and another one, and two large apartments,” she said.

“I fell in love with mine. It’s tucked away by the river, right by the town. It’s incredibly quiet and very private, it’s lovely.”

Queen Street Mews has off-street parking and is set back behind a black and gold gated entrance.

Its central location puts it within easy walking distance of all the town’s conveniences and attractions.

“Henley is very lively, there’s always something going on,” said Mrs Thornton-Hunt. “You’ve got gorgeous restaurants and fabulous scenery; it’s a beautiful place to live.

“I can’t find anywhere that has the buzz and atmosphere that Henley has, it’s so special. You’re close to everything, you’re very near to London and two minutes’ walk to the station. You’ve got buses into Reading or Oxford and you’ve got the motorway just up the road. It is perfectly situated.” The house has a spacious open-plan design with a large living room on the ground floor, a dining area and full-height windows and doors opening on to the garden.

The kitchen is set back from the living room and there is a useful utility room and downstairs cloakroom. There is also a separate study, which makes this a good spot for working at home. The interior décor is light and modern with inset ceiling lights and solid wooden doors and skirting boards.

There are some interesting design features, including some curved walls, mirrors that cleverly create light and a feeling of space and a modern log burner in the living room. “The house has lovely English oak floors, nice sanitaryware, a Miele kitchen and marble surfaces,” said Mrs Thornton-Hunt. “It has been done to a really high standard. You have lots of light and sun in the property; it’s open and spacious and incredibly economical to run. The kitchen’s not huge but it’s probably the best kitchen I’ve ever worked in.”

There are two bedrooms up on the first floor. The master bedroom is bright and spacious with double doors opening on to a Juliete balcony that overlooks the garden. The main bathroom has a contemporary free-standing bathtub and heated towel rail. There is also an en suite shower room off the master bedroom.

The white-brick walled, south-facing garden was recently repaved. There is plenty of space for a dining table and chairs along with plant pots and small ornamental trees. “It’s very low maintenance,” said Mrs Thornton-Hunt. “There’s mirroring, which adds extra dimensions, and it’s south-facing so you get lots of light and sun.

“It’s incredibly private when you're in the garden — nobody can see you because of the way I’ve done the hedging and the trellis.” It’s easy to fall instantly in love with 20C Queen Street Mews, a stylish oasis of calm in the heart of a busy town.

• 20C Queen Street Mews is on the market with Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £1,250,000 with no onward chain. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 411911.