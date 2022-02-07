Henley area has abundance of pretty villages with most sought-after properties

THE ‘most desirable’ villages for homebuyers in Oxfordshire are mostly in the Henley area, according to research conducted by Savills.

The results are based on the combined factors of connectivity, highest house prices, lifestyle and amenities, and sheer good looks.

The five locations that appear at the top of the wish-list are Harpsden, Pishill and Stonor, Shiplake, Stoke Row and Bix and Assendon.

The nearby villages of Turville and Penn feature in Buckinghamshire’s top five.

Charlie Chavasse, from the residential sales team at Savills Henley, said: “The lifestyle opportunities that people have been looking for since the outbreak of the pandemic continue to motivate buyers and I think that’s reflected by all the villages on this list.

“As well as a strong sense of identity and community spirit, they are full of character and surrounded by stunning countryside. They are well connected to other towns and villages, with good access to train services to London, and close to plenty of boutique shops, excellent restaurants and pubs, delicatessens and cafés. The quality of schooling is also very good, which is a huge draw for families.”

The most picturesque villages surrounding Henley might get all the attention but there is also treasure to be found in the sleepy hamlets and country lanes surrounding them.

Take Horseshoe Cottage for example, situated in Russell’s Water, a few miles west of Pishill and Stonor and just to the north of Assendon.

The property is an early 19th century home currently ‘under offer’ with Savills.

It has three bedrooms and two reception rooms, exposed timbers and brickwork, a garden and off-street parking. It has a guide price of £750,000.